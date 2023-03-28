The strawberry tongue is a term used to describe a swollen, bumpy tongue.

It is not a health condition in itself, but rather a symptom of another disease. Some of the common causes of strawberry tongue include bacterial or viral infections and Kawasaki disease.

Strawberry tongue symptoms can include a rash on the tongue, swollen tongue, enlarged tongue, small bumps on the tongue that look like strawberry seeds, and redness on the tongue.

If you experience these symptoms, it is important to contact your doctor for a diagnosis.

Bacterial or viral infections, such as scarlet fever, toxic shock syndrome, and yellow fever, are common causes of strawberry tongue.

The Kawasaki disease, which causes fever in young children, can also cause strawberry tongue. Additionally, food or drug allergies can also cause this symptom.

Treatment of strawberry tongue depends on the cause. Treatments may involve the use of antibiotics for bacterial infections, IV immune globulin, and aspirin for kawasaki disease, intravenous fluids and pain relievers and fever reducers for yellow fever, and antihistamines for allergies.

Symptoms will usually go away when the condition causing strawberry tongue resolves.

It is important to note that strawberry tongue does not pose a risk in and of itself. However, some of the underlying conditions that cause it, such as Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, can be serious and require immediate medical attention.