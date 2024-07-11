Strawberry | The merchant doesn’t remember anything similar: this is how the exceptional harvest situation is visible to the consumer

Strawberry|Home preservers should act now, because the price of boxes of strawberries will not drop again this summer.

Strawberry demand has been strong this summer, but the supply is falling.

K-supermarket Haaga merchant Aleksi Tapanin according to you, the strawberry year has been exceptional. He can’t remember anything like it in his career.

“The main harvest season, at least here in the south, is already over.”

According to Tapani, strawberries did not come evenly this year, but in bursts. This has caused the fact that the “strawberry in a box”, which is especially popular with many, has been poorly available.

The box store, on the other hand, has been hot.

Working as a sales manager in an S group supermarket Rauna Junnila says that strawberry sales in June increased by 43 percent compared to June last year.

Tapani believes that the underlying factor is also a change in consumer behavior. According to him, the popularity of home storage is declining.

“The berry growers themselves also freeze berries these days so that they can sell them all year round.”

Selling in boxes is also more meaningful for farmers, because you get a better profit from it than from boxes.

According to Tapani, the price of a kilo of strawberries has been upwards of six euros this year. It is difficult to say the average summer price in Tapani, because the price of strawberries can vary daily.

According to Tapani, a 450 gram box currently costs five euros in The Hague.

Yle reported on Wednesday in its price comparisonthat a five-kilogram box of strawberries currently costs 40–60 euros, depending on the location.

Despite the price increase, Tapani has felt that the strawberry sells well to everyone.

“I claim that now that people are tight, for many berries are a summer and everyday luxury. At least in Haaga, customers invest in healthy delicacies.”

“ “Now we already got big harvests at Midsummer.”

This one The reason for this year’s bad strawberry harvest is difficult weather. Executive Director of the Fruit and Berry Growers’ Association HML Heidi Wirtanen according to the strawberry likes slow transitions of the seasons, i.e. what we are used to seeing in Finland.

Back in the spring, farmers believed that last winter was good for strawberries, but more winter damage was revealed under the snow than expected.

“Apparently, when winter in many places went directly from water to snow in the fall, the moisture on the ground caused damage to the root system and resulting winter damage.”

Winter, on the other hand, lasted a long time and actually jumped straight into summer. It felt as if there was no spring at all in many places.

While spring was short, May was already hot. According to Wirtanen, due to the heat in May, the strawberries bloomed quickly. If the strawberry blooms quickly, the picking season is also quick.

In turn, the drought and hot periods of the early summer have reduced strawberry berry size.

Farmers also tend to cultivate several different varieties in order to make the harvest season last longer. Due to the heat in May, the differences in the ripening schedules of the different varieties also narrowed.

“In general, July is pretty much a berry month. But now we already got big harvests at Midsummer.”

So, if you are planning to freeze strawberries for the winter, you should act now, because according to Wirtanen, there will be no more large field harvests this summer. There are still enough strawberries for the box sale until the end of summer.

Although the strawberry crop suffered losses this summer, Wirtanen suggests one berry that is more available than usual in August.

“It looks like there will be more blueberries than last year.”