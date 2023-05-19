Perhaps you already know that the Moon is the natural satellite that orbits our planet, Earth. This astronomical body is considered the fifth largest in our solar system and the largest proportion to the planet they orbit.

However, something that you may not know is that the Moon receives various names throughout the year. These are mostly related to events related to the date on which the full moon occurs.

One of the closest to presenting itself is the called Strawberry Moon which It may be visible in June 2023 and this is the last moon of the spring season.

Its name refers to the fact that the strawberry harvest begins this season in the western United States, considered the largest production of the year.

The title of Strawberry Moon arose in colonial times as it was a nice way to name our natural satellite for the strawberry harvest. Another interesting aspect is that this moon is also known as the Hot Moon since it occurs in the same month as the summer solstice.

When can the Strawberry Moon be seen?

According to the lunar calendar, this astronomical event will take place on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

This day begins the full moon and under optimal weather conditions of low cloudiness it can be seen throughout Mexico.

To be able to enjoy this astronomical event, it is enough to look up at the sky in the direction of the Moon.