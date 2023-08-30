Strawberries are fruits that are highly appreciated for their sweet taste and intense aroma, but you have surely wondered at least once what exactly the seeds that cover their surface are, or how strawberries are formed. In this article I will try to answer these questions, illustrating the botanical and genetic characteristics of this fruit.

Strawberries belong to the Rosaceae family, which also includes other fruit plants such as apples, pears, cherries and peaches. The genus Fragaria, to which they belong, includes about 20 species, among which the best known are Fragaria vesca, also called wild strawberry, and Fragaria x ananassa, also called cultivated strawberry or garden strawberry. The latter is a hybrid between two American species, the Fragaria virginiana and the Fragaria chiloensis, and is the most widespread in commercial production.

Strawberries are perennial herbaceous plants, which propagate through stolons, i.e. creeping stems that emit roots and leaves at the nodes. The leaves are composed of three oval and toothed segments, dark green on the upper side and lighter on the underside. The flowers are white or pink, with five petals and numerous stamens and pistils. The flowers can be unisexual or hermaphroditic, depending on the species or variety.

The fruit that we commonly call strawberry is not actually a real fruit, but an enlarged part of the floral receptacle, i.e. the fleshy base on which the reproductive organs of the plant are inserted. This part is called polyachenium or polyaquenium and is made up of numerous achenes or aquenes, i.e. monospermic dry fruits (containing only one seed) that do not open when ripe. The achenes are the yellow or brown dots that we see on the surface of the strawberry and are the true fruits of the plant. Each achene derives from a single pistil fertilized by a single pollen.

The formation of this fruit takes place through a process called parthenocarpy, i.e. the production of fruit without fertilization. This means that the achenes do not contain fertile seeds, but only aborted or empty embryos. Parthenocarpy can be induced by environmental factors, such as cold or water stress, or by genetic factors, such as the presence of dominant or recessive genes that prevent fertilization or embryo development. Parthenocarpy is advantageous for plants because it allows them to produce larger and juicier fruits, which attract seed-dispersing animals.

Strawberries from a genetic and morphological point of view

From a genetic and morphological point of view they are very variable fruits, in fact there are different cultivated varieties, which differ in shape, color, size, flavor and aroma of the fruits. Some varieties are uniferous, i.e. they produce only one flowering per year, usually in spring; others are remontant or remontant, i.e. they produce more blooms throughout the year. Some varieties are diploid (2n=14), i.e. they have two sets of chromosomes; others are polyploid (4n=28 or 8n=56), that is, they have four or eight sets of chromosomes. Polyploidy gives plants greater vigor and resistance to disease.

Strawberries are fruits that are highly appreciated not only for their appearance and taste, but also for their nutritional and healthy properties. This is because they are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, fibre, minerals and phenolic compounds, which have beneficial effects on the system immune, skin, heart and metabolism. These fruits also have a low calorie content and a high satiating power, so they are indicated in low-calorie diets. Furthermore, they have anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, antibacterial and antiviral properties, thanks to the presence of substances such as ellagic acid and quercetin.

Some aspects that might be interesting about this fruit are the following:

they are the only fruit that has seeds on the outside . On average, each strawberry has about 200 1 . These seeds are actually the achenes, the true fruits of the plant, while the red and fleshy part is the enlarged flower receptacle.

. On average, each strawberry has about 200 . These seeds are actually the achenes, the true fruits of the plant, while the red and fleshy part is the enlarged flower receptacle. Strawberries belong to the Rosaceae family, the same as roses. In fact, if you bring your nose close to a flowering strawberry plant, you can perceive a sweet and delicate scent. Strawberry flowers are white or pink, with five petals and numerous stamens and pistils.

Modern strawberries are the result of a cross between two American species, Fragaria virginiana and Fragaria chiloensis, which were brought to Europe in the 18th century. These species were already cultivated by Native Americans, who used them for food and medicine. The hybrid species is called Fragaria x ananassa and tastes similar to pineapple.

Strawberries are considered an aphrodisiac fruit, especially in France, where the bride and groom traditionally eat them for breakfast the day after the wedding. Strawberries are also a symbol of Venus, the goddess of love, due to their heart shape and red colour.

In Belgium there is a museum dedicated to strawberries, called Le Musée de la Fraise. Here you can find all kinds of strawberry-based products, such as jams, liqueurs, beers and desserts. The museum also offers a guided tour of the strawberry plantations and a final tasting.

Strawberries are very healthy fruits, because they contain a lot of vitamin C, antioxidants, fiber, folic acid and minerals. They are also low in calories and high in satiating power. Among the benefits of strawberries are the strengthening of the immune system, the protection of the skin, the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and the improvement of the metabolism.

In conclusion, strawberries are very interesting fruits from a scientific point of view, because they show us how a part of the plant can transform itself into a false fruit, covered by real fruits which are the achenes. Strawberries are also highly variable and adaptable fruits, due to their genetic diversity and their ability to produce fruit without fertilization. Finally, strawberries are very tasty and healthy fruits, which offer us numerous benefits for our health and well-being.

