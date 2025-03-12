The strawberries are Very little energy fruitswhose main component – after the water – constitutes carbohydrates –With a moderate amount, about 7% of its weight-, fundamentally fructose, glucose and xylitol. However, they also have a series of phytonutrients that can promote Health, including phenolic, polyphenols, micronutrients and vitamins.

In depth

They are a good fiber source, and very rich in vitamin Cwith a percentage even higher than the orange. An average ration of strawberries, 150 g, contains 86 mg of vitamin C; While a median orange, 225 g, contains 82 mg. While in either case, The recommended daily intakes for this vitamin (60 mg), are more than overcome.

Between minerals, The highest are iron and yodOr, followed by calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium. In addition, its low sodium contribution and its high potassium content makes them indicated in people with arterial hypertension. As if that were not enough, They constitute one of the fruits with the greatest antioxidant capacity.

More details

Whether fresh, frozen or lyophilizeda daily dose of strawberries can have a substantial impact on cardiometabolic health, especially in those with the greatest risk of heart disease. By improving lipid metabolism and reducing systemic inflammation, Strawberries help reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

This is the main conclusion of a review of studies -47 clinical trials and 13 observational studies- carried out by researchers from the University of California in Davisthat is funded by the California Strawberry Commission.

To take into account

The researchers highlight that the study confirms that eating strawberries It helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels and triglycerides while reducing inflammation. The result is a better general heart health and better control of cardiovascular risk factors. It is important that it can help control cholesterol naturally. By improving lipid metabolism and reducing systemic inflammation, Strawberries help reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Regarding how many strawberries you have to eat up to date to improve cardiovascular health, researchers point out that between 1 and 4 cups a daythat is no less than 100 grams up to about 450 grams a day.

“Strawberries are rich in phytonutrients that benefit the health of the heart. Our review discovered that regular strawberry consumption not only reduces cholesterol, but also helps reduce inflammation, which is a key factor of heart disease. This means that simply adding a cup of strawberries to your daily routine can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular events, “says the doctor Roberta Holtmain researcher of the study.

In addition to heart health, the study reveals interesting benefits For brain health. This research suggests that strawberries can help delay cognitive deterioration and protect against dementia, thanks to its rich flavonoid content. Strawberries can favor cognitive function and combat oxidative stress, Key factors to keep the brain fit as it ages.