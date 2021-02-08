One, innocent that he is, wonders how the singer Paquita la del Barrio will be a candidate for deputy. Because you have to have two doctorates in critical theory, at least, and be one of those who do political readings even on mango juice, to be able to pick up a platform or ideology from Paquita’s brave and spiteful songs. And one allows oneself to be even more skeptical, because Paquita herself accepted, when launching her application, that she has no idea what her responsibilities will be as a hypothetical legislator since, in reality, “the people” who accompany her will tell her what to do or not.

Keep reading