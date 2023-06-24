After four years of correspondence between the two, Robert Craft managed to personally meet his idol, who opened the doors of his privacy wide open, for which he ended up becoming the closest thing to the shadow of Igor Stravinsky: he spoke for him , wrote for him, directed for him, perhaps even thought for him. He was his clerk, his secretary, his spokesman, his medium, his squire, the jealous guardian of his privacy and, with sincere conviction and enthusiasm, also the supposedly most authoritative performer of his music, the only one with unlimited access to the interior of the teacher. Craft, who died in 2015 in Florida, a long way from his native New York, outlived his putative father, his protector, his father, by more than 40 years. doppelganger.

On July 5, 1950, again after a previous exchange of letters, Craft rang the doorbell of the house of Arnold Schönberg, Igor Stravinsky’s neighbor for 11 years in Los Angeles, although we have so little evidence of a possible relationship between them. as well as the apparently non-existent between Beethoven and Schubert in Vienna at the beginning of the 19th century. To the author of Moses and Aron He then had only a year and a week to live. The master and the apprentice listened together to a recording of lunaire Pierrot, his song cycle on “three times seven poems by Albert Giraud” and Craft later recalled “the intensity of the man and his power of concentration while listening to the music” and how this “charged the atmosphere to an almost unbearable degree”. He also confesses that at that time he “revered him more than anyone in the world”: yes, even more than Stravinsky, with whom he already lived and whom he considered part of his “family”. This young man, full of talent and ambition, born in the New World, had managed to make his way to the two great totems of European musical modernity: one, a survivor of old Russia and a virtuoso of reinvention, transformism and ventriloquism; the other, an exiled Jew from old Vienna, staunchly faithful to his principles and convinced until the last day of his messianic destiny.

In the golden age of the record, when there was the means, money and will for the best musicians to bequeath to the world enduring documents that faithfully recorded their performances, the always astute Craft found that the music that most interested him, the one that had as tips It launches precisely Igor Stravinski and Arnold Schönberg, it was the one that nobody recorded. Determined as he was, and with the close link that linked him to Stravinsky as a master key that could open any door for him, Craft began to systematically record in the studio in the early fifties (in many cases, like authentic scoops), the compositions by Schönberg and his disciple Anton Webern, the master of extreme conciseness and the direct inspirer of the cultivators of integral serialism, the most fashionable avant-garde current at the time. Years later, Craft would also end up in the more expansive and less cryptic works of Alban Berg, the other great scion of the Schönbergian tree, of which one can hear here, among others, magnificent versions of the Three Pieces for Orchestrahe chamber concert or the three orchestrated movements of the lyrical suite.

As Stravinsky maintained a regular relationship with the Columbia label, and Craft had an essential role in the recordings whose direction is nominally attributed to the Russian composer (carrying out the preliminary rehearsals or even holding the baton himself in the studio, invisible to future listeners), it was also there where he was publishing his constant forays into a repertoire that, if it did not bring money, did provide undeniable prestige. In many cases, especially in chamber music or for small ensembles, Craft made use of studio musicians, paid by the hour, very abundant in both New York and Los Angeles, where good instrumentalists were always needed to record soundtracks. . And he was in charge, of course, of the Columbia Symphony Orchestra, created exclusively for recording projects, and directed by big names like Bruno Walter, Thomas Beecham and Stravinsky himself.

That was how Craft completed the first commercial complete of Webern’s works, a decade and a half earlier than the one that Pierre Boulez would complete in England for the same label. In 1958 he dared even in Los Angeles with the most complex Le marteau sans maitre by the French musician, premiered just three years earlier in Baden-Baden. But perhaps his most radical and ambitious endeavor was to record the opera omnia by Schönberg, in which he had, for example, the complicity of a young Glenn Gould, always ready to support impossible causes, who recorded the solo piano pieces, the devilishly difficult instrumental part of the song cycle The book of hanging gardens or the almost untouchable Concerto for piano. In Schönberg’s colossal transcription of the Piano Quartet no. 1 of Brahms, Craft allowed himself the luxury of conducting none other than the Chicago Symphony.

Stravinsky could not be missing, of course, although he was represented here much more modestly than the Second Viennese School, although with great versions, “supervised by the composer”, to reinforce his patina of authenticity, of The weddingsthe symphony for wind instruments or the Capriccio for piano and orchestra. There are also nods to the Russian’s weaknesses, and almost the most surprising thing about this set are Gesualdo’s madrigals (with the striking presence of Marilyn Horne in the vocal group), paired, of course, with Monument pro Gesualdo di Venosa of Stravinsky himself, some Vespers by Monteverdi (remember that Craft’s mentor is buried in Venice), with Michael Tilson Thomas on the harpsichord, or two cantatas by Bach, with a clearly improvable chorus conducted by the later legendary Margaret Hillis. It should be remembered that interpreting this repertoire was not standardized then as it is now, so it was about truly exceptional incursions, if not outlandish, almost as much as putting the music on record. serenade op. 24 either the happy hand from Schoenberg.

There is no version, whatever the style (you can listen here, for example, the big game by Mozart, spiritual concertos by Schütz, various masterpieces by Edgard Varèse or Zeitmasse of Stockhausen), in which Craft did not perceive the desire to interpret, to print a personal stamp, and not only metronomic, to the music he conducts. The comparison with later recordings made with modern orchestras or with historicist groups of the quality of the current ones is not fair, but it is convenient to locate them in their time (the fifties and sixties of the last century, mainly) and their place (the United States before of the advent of globalization). As he demonstrated in the numerous criticisms of him for The New York Review of Books or in his more than interesting autobiography, Down a Path of Wonder (Naxos, 2006), Craft was an extremely cultured person endowed with outstanding ingenuity. This reissue, which reproduces all the original covers and sleeves of the old LPs, confirms without hesitation that, beyond Stravinsky and that asymmetrical couple they both decided to form, Bob Craft (as everyone knew him) was also an extraordinary musician. .

‘The Complete Columbia Album Collection’. Robert Craft. Sony. 44 CDs.

