Ztwice in the history of the Union there have been CSU candidates for chancellor. In 1980 it was Franz Josef Strauss, in 2002 Edmund Stoiber. Both times the Union was in opposition. Despite surprisingly good results, Strauss lost to Helmut Schmidt and Stoiber to Gerhard Schröder. But what was much more important as a lesson in the CSU candidacies: Both times it was a stress test for the unity of the Union, of course much more so with Strauss than with Stoiber.

The whole drama of the Strauss affair can only be understood if you look back another five years. In 1975 the CDU unceremoniously proclaimed Kohl as candidate for chancellor, and although he made the Union the winner of the 1976 federal election, he was unable to become chancellor because the social-liberal coalition under SPD Chancellor Helmut Schmidt remained. Shortly afterwards, in November, the CSU in Kreuth made its decision to terminate the faction community with the CDU.

Great excitement, to this day the “Spirit of Kreuth” is proverbial in the Union. The decision was officially withdrawn in December, but the Union continued to rumble. The conflict really broke out when the next candidate for chancellor was due. The conflict between the two parties grew into a real battle. There was talk of “war” and a “war march-like” march of the CSU in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus. The matter was carried out with an openness that can hardly be imagined today. Mutual attacks, insults, constant taunts. Or as the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” wrote at the time: “Now there is no more debunking, now there is fighting.”



The brawlers also got going because Strauss and Kohl didn’t like each other any more than the general secretaries of their parties at that time, Stoiber and Heiner Geißler. A strategy committee was supposed to clarify the procedure, it met constantly and got no further. How should a compromise come about when, for example, General Secretary Stoiber made it clear in an interview: “Strauss is a program for the CSU, and it is no longer conceivable for the CSU that Mr. Strauss will not be campaigning for Chancellor of the Union parties” ?

The coalition partner was missing

Before Kohl could have pushed through a CDU candidate again “by hand” (Stoiber), Strauss declared that he would run. Kohl as CDU chairman had proposed the Lower Saxony Prime Minister Ernst Albrecht, who was little known in federal politics at the time. So the conflict also got a north-south note. The CSU decided to terminate the association with the CDU if Strauss did not become the candidate.

In the end, an agreement was reached on a procedure that, of course, had already been dealt with earlier: the parliamentary group should decide. The parliamentary group then met at the beginning of July. What was called the “decisive battle” lasted almost seven hours. Shortly before midnight it was clear: Strauss had prevailed. Even playing, Kohl openly admitted his defeat. The CSU MPs naturally voted for their big man, but also about forty percent of the CDU people. The FAZ commented at the time: “Kohl wanted to force Albrecht on the Union – now Strauss is forcing himself on the Union.” After all, the Union received 44.5 percent of the vote at the time. Nevertheless it was a defeat, the coalition partner was missing. Strauss remained Prime Minister in Bavaria. Kohl was finally able to prevail, he became parliamentary group chairman and in 1982, after the constructive vote of no confidence against Schmidt, Chancellor. He remained chancellor for sixteen years, until 1998.

Offer Stoiber

After the turn of the millennium there was the second attempt by the CSU, this time Stoiber was in the foreground. Angela Merkel has been the CDU chairwoman since 2000. Both Stoiber and Merkel had already shown interest in the candidacy for chancellor in 2001. Then came 2002. Right at the beginning of January, the CSU – it was back in Kreuth – made its “Offer Stoiber”, as it was called at the time. It wasn’t an offer, it was a declaration of war. The CSU wanted the initiative and understood its decision as a wake-up call to the CDU, who had been eloquently silent about the candidacy for chancellor.

The last trigger for the CSU advance was that, of all times, at the time when the CSU grandees were sitting by the fireplace in Kreuth with their guest at the retreat, the Jordanian prince, Merkel said on television at “Beckmann”: “I say that I have very clear ideas about what I, as Federal Chancellor, could do better together with others in this country. ”As Federal Chancellor! The CSU could not let that sit on itself. Now it finally became highly dramatic. Two days later in Magdeburg – Saxony-Anhalt was facing the state elections in April – the CDU board of directors was to meet for the traditional retreat at the beginning of the year.

A final decision on the candidacy for chancellor was expected from there. Merkel felt that she was going to lose. She solved the problem coldly in a way that should go down in the history books. She met Stoiber in his house in Wolfratshausen for breakfast, offered him the candidacy for chancellor and immediately afterwards flew on to Magdeburg. There she was already expected, of all places, at the Herrenkrug conference hotel and by some gentlemen who had already drawn their daggers, as it were. She could tell them: Leave it alone, Stoiber will do it. She had a promise in her pocket that she would become chairman of the parliamentary group after the election, regardless of the outcome. Election day was approaching, and Stoiber saw himself as the winner. It was only around midnight that it became clear: Schröder had narrowly made it to re-election with red-green. But that was also Merkel’s triumph. In 2005 she became Chancellor in the early general election. She still is.