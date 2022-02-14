The Mohammed bin Rashid International Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultation, which is under the management of the Foundation for Endowments and Minors Affairs in Dubai, awarded the company “Stratum” for the management of owners’ associations, the Dubai Endowment Mark, in appreciation of the company’s designation of an innovative endowment that supports the educational banks of the Foundation.

Saeed Abdul Karim Al Fahim, CEO of Stratum, received the Dubai Endowment Sign from the Secretary-General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, Ali Al Mutawa.

Stratum is the first citizen company in the field of facilities management and administrative supervision of owners’ associations. The nature of the company’s work is to collect the necessary data and documents regarding governmental or private establishments, prepare and approve the annual budget, and approve it from the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at the Dubai Land Department, so that Determining the service and maintenance expenses to be paid by the owners, and other work related to the management of the annexes.

Stratum has been ranked among the best facilities management and real estate companies in the Middle East, and has been ranked among the top 50 operating companies in the facilities management sector in Dubai. Al-Mutawa said that the endowment allocated by Stratum comes within the list of innovative endowments aimed at creating new modern endowments, and adapting them in the fields of charitable work, to contribute to the provision of various community services, and the revenues of the Stratum endowment will be allocated to support education banks.



