The hour record a week ago, the world record and world gold today in Paris! Simply stratospheric Filippo Ganna, who dominates the final of the chase with the new absolute record, 3’59 “636 an average of 60.091 km / h (previous Ashton Lambie, realized in high ground in Mexico, 3’59” 930). place the other blue Jonathan Milan, the 22-year-old from Friuli who is also part of the quartet.