The Launch Design Day it will not only represent an abstract taste of what the future of the Italian brand will be but will allow us to see what the path taken by the Stellantis brand will be, a path that will be based on the solid foundations of a heritage made up of iconic models. In fact, the Renaissance of the Turin car manufacturer passes through the pillars of the past, such as Aurelia, Fulvia and Flaminia, symbols of timeless elegance but also from the sportiness of Stratos, Rally o37 and Delta, with the latter which will be reborn precisely with the new Lancia course .

“To be inspired by cars like the Delta, Rally 037 and Stratos is everyone’s dream: brutal and efficient racing cars that have made Lancia the brand that has won the most in the history of the Rally – said Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand –. Primary shapes, radical geometries, round rear lights, aerodynamic spoilers, all elements that are part of our design history and that inspired us to “create” future Lancia models.” Functionality, geometric shapes and eclecticism are some of the characteristics that have represented these three models and which will also converge on the cars that Lancia is developing for the range of the future. Starting right from new Ypsilon which will be different from the current one which alone has supported the weight of the brand in recent years, equally confirming itself as a best seller on the market. To return to the international showcase, however, this model will have to play on another level. It is possible that the shapes change and that Ypsilon transforms into a crossover, following the market trend and taking advantage shared platforms within the Stellantis group. The CMP platform could be used, already the basis for the new Jeep Avenger and which in the future will also be used for the Alfa Romeo B-SUV.

The new Ypsilon will arrive in 2024, followed the following year by a larger crossover that could be called Aurelia. In this case it will certainly be about a full electric car (on Ypsilon only the battery version has not yet been confirmed) which will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium architecture, with a 104 kWh battery pack. The process will end in 2027, with the arrival of the new Deltaan electric sports car ready to pay homage to the past and look to the future.