B.aden-Württemberg is the first federal state to adapt its vaccination campaign to the rapid spread of the delta mutant of the coronavirus. State Health Minister Manfred Lucha (Greens) wants to use the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in a targeted manner from July in all counties where the Delta mutant causes frequent new infections. With this vector vaccine, one injection is sufficient, and vaccine protection is available after two weeks. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said that the federal government had not proposed such an adaptation of the vaccination campaign: “As far as we know, we are the only federal state that Johnson & Johnson distributes specifically to circles with Delta variant volumes.”

In Baden-Württemberg, the delta variant accounts for around ten percent of new infections. Infections caused by this mutant have already been registered in forty of the 44 urban and rural districts in the southwest. In early July, the country will receive an additional 30,000 doses of vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which will be supplied by the federal government. The districts with more than forty cases of new Delta infections include Heidenheim, Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald and Karlsruhe. You get 1500 cans each.

A thousand cans are planned for the urban districts of Heidelberg, the Rhein-Neckar district, Tübingen, Karlsruhe and Heilbronn. More than twenty cases have been detected there. The remaining urban and rural districts get 700 or 500 cans. In Freiburg, Heilbronn and Waiblingen there were larger corona outbreaks caused by the Delta variant in daycare centers. According to the will of the Ministry of Health, the districts are to organize vaccination campaigns with the vector vaccine in individual quarters and districts. The delta variant is also spreading in Alsace, in Strasbourg the number of cases doubled to sixty within a week. In Alsace, the share of the Delta variant in the total infections is already twenty percent. A few weeks ago, the art college there was closed as a precautionary measure after the first cases to prevent the mutant from spreading further.

In view of the situation, the question also arises from what point in time chronically ill and elderly people need to receive a third vaccination to boost them. “We have to think about the next phase of vaccination now,” says the infection immunologist at the Berlin Charité, Leif Erik Sander. “I assume that we will see a waning immune response in older people who received their first and second vaccinations at the beginning of this year.” Nursing homes could experience more infections. The corona vaccination campaign started nationwide on December 27, 2020 in old people’s and nursing homes.