Polish studios Movie Games SA and Brave Lamb Studio recently announced that their World War I-themed strategy video game, War Hospital is coming to Xbox Series X sometime in 2022. This was confirmed through the event “Future Games Show”, in which they gave many details about their game currently in development.

This title will have a very different approach from the other strategy games set in the First World War, since it has the theme of survival, but in this case, to save lives instead of taking them. This new approach aims to allow players to see the theme differently, and to interact frantically from another point of view.

War Hospital is coming to Xbox Series X

According to account TGG, in War Hospital you will be a retired combat medic, who in 1917, will be drafted into the First World War. With a lack of supplies and staff, you will be the last hope for countless soldiers.

As the commander of a field hospital, you will have to build a facility to treat soldiers’ combat wounds, while the projectiles will explode in a very real way near you. The game will faithfully depict the wounds of the First World War, along with presenting realistic medical tools and methods, giving the player an opportunity to develop them. In addition, players will have different duties, which will include the classification and prioritization of wounded soldiers, who will require a look at your personal history to determine who must be saved.

Recall that War Hospital is currently in development and should arrive sometime in 2022 on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC, with no news yet on Xbox Series S.