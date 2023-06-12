Ferka and Jorge Losa, from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, have become inseparable friends and on several occasions they have been caught talking together, united, almost, almost feeling each other’s breath.

Is a relationship that goes beyond friendship “cooking” between Ferka and Jorge? Time will tell this, meanwhile on social networks the followers of both think that they look good as a couple.

In a recent conversation, Ferka thinks of her colleagues from “La Casa de los Famosos México” that she does not consider them intelligent, this because she already realized that it bothers them that she “be in everything, who is interested in knowing everything…”, he tells George.

Ferka. instagram image

Jorge and Ferka remain in bed, listening to each other, and he also thinks of her that she is very good at “intuition”: “they feel (their colleagues) that they can pull the strings without anyone noticing,” Jorge points out to Ferka.

‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ can be seen between Monday and Friday at 10:00 p.m. on channel 5 of Televisa, on Wednesdays at the same time it is the Nomination Gala and on Sundays from 8:30 p.m. out the Elimination Gala on channel 2, Las Estrellas.

