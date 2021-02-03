The winter transfer market was on this occasion calmer for Oviedo than last year, when important footballers such as Lunin or Luismi arrived in the Asturian capital, basic afterwards in securing salvation. Now, a single signing, that of Borja Valhim, and four outings of footballers with little weight in the plans: Riki, Aburjania, Cedric and Mujica.

The change of order is also a modification of the initial plan, which said that the blue team was betting on a long squad in the face of the risks of a season with the threat of covid. Oviedo completed the first round with 23 footballers with a record in the first team, plus Javi Mier, a midfielder of the subsidiary with weight in the first team.

Even with the arrival of Borja Valle 25 men lived under Ziganda’s command, that week after week had to leave a significant number of footballers without counting. Now, Cuco has 23 players, counting on Javi Mier, already consolidated as one more in the plans.

The strategy has its risks but it also means savings in chips for the blue club, which also has not used up all the money it had in the salary cap.