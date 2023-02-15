Played well, la Ferrari of 2022 then got lost in problems of internal procedures and results. Of course, the exponential growth of Red Bull played a role, but Maranello was unable to respond adequately, falling victim to reliability and wrong strategic choices. From Frederic Vasseur it would be presumptuous to arrive from Alfa Romeo and change systems and processes that have existed at Ferrari for years overnight: for this very reason, the Frenchman has been working for weeks on painstaking work, made up not only of analysis but also of dialogue with many members of the team, to get to the root of the problems and find a way to solve them.

The new team principal also spoke about these aspects during the presentation of the SF-23: “Only Bahrain will tell us where we are in terms of capacity and performance. So far I’d say everything is fine. As for the other topics, it is known that the vision one has of a team when outside is always a little different. As you know perfectly well, I’ve spent the last four weeks trying to figure out exactly what happened in the team last year. But I will not draw any conclusions before the first event. We need to get to know each other before we act. I can say that we will make some small adjustments, but – as I said at the press conference – only the visible part of the iceberg can be seen from the outside. When it comes to strategy, it’s not just a person pressing the button: it’s software, it’s the team in the factory, it’s also the process on the wall. It’s not about just one person“.

“I don’t want to comment on what happened to the team last year, but I can say for sure that Ferrari got off to a very good start to the season. I repeat: doing well in Bahrain does not mean that the championship is over, and we will certainly have to continue developing the car, and pushVasseur continued. “I think the differences between the cars will be much lower than it was in the past, which means that every single update will make a big difference.“.