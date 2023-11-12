The security strategy implemented since March 2022 by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, In its purpose to fight against the gangs that led that country to be one of the most violent in the world, with an average of 106 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015, it has generated various reactions among international organizations due to the adoption of exceptional measures to combat organized crime.

However, seven years later, The Central American nation registers 7.8 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest in the world. This fact has Bukele with a popularity of almost 90% and his strategy has led other countries in the region to open the debate on how viable it is to adopt the so-called ‘Bukele Model’ and what its risks are.

About this issue experts and journalists discussed this week in the ‘America speaks: united to inform ourselves better’ forum held by EL TIEMPO in alliance with La Prensa Gráfica, one of the main newspapers in El Salvador. “Violence in Latin America represents a general concern for governments. Almost a third of the homicides in the world occur in this region,” said Ernesto Cortés, general editor of EL TIEMPO, during the opening.

Cortés moderated the panel ‘Strategies to confront violence: what is happening in El Salvador’, which featured the participation of several experts on security and human rights issues.

The forum sought to shed light on what the solutions should be to confront crime and its associated scourges, such as homicides, extortion and micro-trafficking. This while Latin American countries invest resources and efforts in building stronger democracies.

Almost three percent of the GDP that the nations of the region allocate for infrastructure projects are having to be diverted from the coffers of the States for the security area, Cortés assured.

A recent study by the Organization of American States indicated that “citizens perceive insecurity as one of the main problems of their societies.”

The case of El Salvador

For 19 months, El Salvador established an emergency regime that has led to the arrest of more than 73,000 gang members. The measure allows authorities to detain suspected members of these gangs without a court order.

In parallel, The State has been building maximum security prisons for these people. It is a strict prison regime that citizens value as positive. However, the measures have not been exempt from questioning by humanitarian organizations given that innocent people end up being arrested in the process. In these almost two years, El Salvador has had to free about 7,000 people.

Nevertheless, Latin American political sectors have wanted to “import” the Salvadoran model. This was the case, for example, of Jan Topic, the former presidential candidate of Ecuador who was called the ‘Ecuadorian Bukele’.

This outsider went from being an unknown political figure in his country to obtaining 14% of the votes – a fourth place – during the first presidential round of the extraordinary elections on August 20 thanks to his “strong hand” speech in a country where combating drug violence was the axis of the campaign.

According to Bukele, the gangs controlled 80 percent of the country’s territory.

Even in Central America, admirers of these initiatives have also emerged. In Guatemala, former candidate Sandra Torres even praised Bukele during her campaign. And, in Honduras, President Xiomara Castro launched partial “states of exception” inspired by the Salvadoran president’s model to confront crime.

Model to replicate?

Ignacio Cano, researcher at the Social Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam), participated in the forum held by this newspaper; the Salvadoran lawyer Tahnya Pastor; the researcher and academic Carlos Carcach; and Edwin Segura from La Prensa Gráfica, who discussed whether a security strategy like the one applied by the Salvadoran justice system could be replicated in other Latin American countries.

On the one hand, lawyer Pastor assured that the measures implemented in her country have “empowered citizens” and have placed emphasis on the victims and not on the perpetrators in a country that, in her opinion, had a “hyper-guarantee” justice that made the process of prosecuting gang members complex.

“The so-called ‘Bukele model’ is not written, it is still being adjusted and we should not demonize it for the shortcomings we have had. It must be improved, especially on the issue of human rights,” she added.

The so-called Bukele model is not written, it is still being adjusted and we should not demonize it for the shortcomings we have had. It must be improved, especially in the area of ​​human rights

For his part, Segura acknowledged that the population “is satisfied with the results of the emergency regime,” but that the negative remains that many captured are people who “have nothing to do with it.” And he adds: “Salvadorans were subjected to the violent authoritarianism of the gangs. Now they are willing to accept that they will be under the authoritarianism of the State,” he said.

However, although analysts agreed that although the “strong hand” has shown results, NGO complaints raise concerns about ensuring human rights are safeguarded.

And the exception regime allows arrests without court orders, with which some consider that the “presumption of innocence” has disappeared. Cano said that by not existing this presumption “the rule of law is being put to an end” and “stifling” democracy.

He also warned that “all ‘iron fist’ policies end up strengthening criminal structures” and tend to provoke resentment “in the most popular classes.”

“There is a mistake in the concept of the ‘hard hand’. What is needed is an ‘effective hand’. We do not know how many of the 70,000 detainees are innocent because there is no due judicial process. This generates resentment in popular communities and could end up turning against society,” the researcher said.

In contrast, Pastor considers that on the ground the reality of people is very different. “They are not going to eat from the rule of law” and that for those who live outside their country “it is very easy to criticize Bukele.” “In the regions the situation is very different,” he said.

Carcach, meanwhile, assured that, although many governments in the region want to imitate the “Bukelist model,” crime and violence are usually cyclical processes that tend to decrease and increase.

What Bukele’s emergency regime has achieved is to keep homicides in single digits

The academic explained that, after a period, The spaces left free by gang members will once again be occupied by other criminal groups, Therefore, structural solutions are required that address the causes that cause crime.

Experts agreed that homicide rates began to decline in El Salvador even before the emergency regime, following this “cyclical” logic of crime.

“The reduction in homicides has not been immediately after or directly linked to the emergency regime. There was a reduction between 2015 and 2018, when it was reduced by half and then by a third between 2018 and 2021. Until reaching the figure of seven homicides per 100,000 inhabitants last year,” Segura stated.

“In that sense, what Bukele’s emergency regime has achieved is to keep homicides in single digits,” Pastor explained.

By contrast, Cano considered that, although the measure has been in force for almost two years, it is “unsustainable” to maintain it indefinitely.

The experts called for “rethinking” the current approach and considering more effective solutions in the long term, given that The current “iron fist” model risks undermining democratic principles and creating long-term problems.

“We are in a moment of transition, this is not going to be permanent, but the ground is being prepared for this to be sustainable over time, the ground is being prepared legally,” adds Tahnya Pastor.

Focus on victims

The panel highlighted the importance of focusing on victims and strengthening judicial institutions to improve criminal investigation and obtaining solid evidence.

“If there were conclusive judicial evidence (against the gang members) no one would be criticizing Bukele’s policy, the problem is that you don’t know who is responsible and who is not,” Cano said.

And, from the perspective of the experts convened by EL TIEMPO, for this to change, comprehensive policies are needed that address the structural causes of violence, such as social inequality and the lack of state presence.

For Pastor, the victims have been made visible. “What there was here was a parallel government of these people, 70 thousand prisoners does not make us feel proud, but it is necessary and they will be there whatever the law says, the cost is lower if they are counted in lives saved of the crimes of these gang members,” he concludes.

