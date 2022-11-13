State leaders and some hopefuls to lead the revolutionary party Institutional in Sinaloa became nervous before the exhaustion of the times so that the call for the election of the new leadership in the entity is issued. It is Cinthia Valenzuela herself, state president of the tricolor, who stirs the waters to pressure the party’s national president, Alejandro Moreno, to issue the call that will govern the process of electing his replacement. That was evidenced yesterday at the meeting that took place in Culiacán, in which people were even brought in to give the media blow that the PRI members want a consultation process with the base, a method that they did not ask for when “the finger” gave them It favored the candidacies they obtained, such as Nubia Ramos, Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno, among others, who now ask no to the imposition. The key point is that they agreed that Cinthia Valenzuela continue as leader until the base is consulted. Very fit.

The speech to some of plane did not fit them. It does not pay anything to that movement. On the contrary, it detracts from it. For example, Osuna Moreno demanded that Senator Mario Zamora Gastélum take his hands off the process of electing the new leadership, which he did not oppose when Senator Mario Zamora Gastélum leaned towards him for the candidacy to mayor of Ahome. He was a candidate because Zamora Gastélum pushed him ahead of Álvaro Ruelas Echave and Bernardino Antelo Esper, who coincidentally now also aspire to lead the tricolor in the entity. What things are. Along the same lines is the former mayor of The strong Nubia Ramos, who got into internal activism when she has accounts to clarify about her management that wore down the party and that was partly the cause of the defeat in 2021.

For his part, former mayor Álvaro Ruelas Echave and others, such as Laura Gálvez, Gómer Monárrez, participated in a training talk organized by the Instituto Reyes Heroles de Sinaloa del PRI. This was held in a hall of a well-known hotel in The Mochis. Ruelas Echave is one of the candidates for the state leadership of PRI, who seems to be being clothed for that partisan position. This event was parallel to the meeting that took place in Culiacán. Thus, some inside and outside the party have already realized how things are going in the PRI.

We recommend you read:

The concessionaire of the old vehicle pension, Guadalupe López, was prescribed the same medicine that he applied to the concessionaire of the express pension, Humberto Gastélum: they closed the corralón that because it does not have the land that it says in the contract. Thus, neither one nor the other can lend the service protection of vehicles, either due to infractions or accidents. Now the patios of the Traffic Police are going to serve as corralón. And that is where the units are going to be concentrated. However, it is worth more than once management go looking for a place to set it up as a corralón because the patios are sure to be saturated very soon and the legal dispute over pensions will go on for a while.