Strategies determine the success of countries
The UAE only competes with itself. Hardly a day goes by without having an economic, political or societal imprint. This matter does not only apply to local affairs, but also to international affairs, especially with regard to concluding partnerships that benefit them first, and among what has been accomplished in the very recent past; Upgrading relations between the UAE and Italy to the level of strategic partnership and economic partnership with Turkey, which was preceded by a summit held by the heads of the two states.
This trend towards partnerships is the UAE’s strategic choice in order to double the domestic product to three trillion dirhams in 2030, by achieving sustainable growth in various sectors, and creating new sectors that were not previously among the components of economies, including knowledge, technology, the fourth industrial revolution, and artificial intelligence. If we return to the numbers, we will find that the volume of non-oil foreign trade of the UAE exceeded the barrier of 2.2 trillion dirhams last year, which is an unprecedented record after a growth of 17% compared to 2021.
The UAE started partnerships with many markets in different regions, and identified eight countries for this stage, and set the goal of reaching 20 markets before 2030. This vision will reap its fruits quickly as long as it is committed to implementing its strategy, which will reflect positively on the entire Middle East, and put the UAE in a position The heart of the international trade movement and on the map of the new centers of global growth, and strengthens its position in terms of facing economic challenges and launching a new era of opportunities.
The agreements signed and signed by the UAE aim to open new paths for exporters of goods and services, and to establish a platform for cooperation and partnership between small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs. Thanks to this vision, the state overcame many difficulties it faced in light of the high levels of inflation rates.
According to the annual report on competitiveness for the year 2022 issued by the “International Institute for Administrative Development” in Switzerland; The UAE ranked third in the world, while the expectations of the International Monetary Fund indicate a decline in the inflation rate in the UAE during 2023 to 2.8%, to remain among the lowest inflation rates in the world.
It is noteworthy that all the agreements signed between the UAE and other countries include cooperation in most sectors, which means opening horizons for projects to transition towards the clean energy sector, low-carbon solutions, sustainability initiatives and environmental protection, as well as strengthening cooperation with the international community to achieve more prosperity and stability. In the region in particular, and the world in general, and taking into account common goals and mutual interests.
Emirates that defined its vision early; It has adopted the economy as a main axis to focus on in its international relations, out of the belief that cooperation for the benefit of people is the shortest way to resolve differences, defuse crises and put an end to conflicts that impede development and waste energies and wealth. On the other hand, the state is betting on this axis in particular, to be the locomotive of inter-state relations during the next decade. And to serve this path; It continues to conclude agreements with various countries, and the way is still open for it to sign more agreements and build strategic partnerships, and among what is on the horizon are new agreements with Asian, African and Latin American countries. Perhaps this choice taken by the UAE confirms that it carefully reads the reality while not neglecting the past, and then sets the vision that leads it towards its goals, which is what makes countries succeed.
