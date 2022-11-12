Despite the ‘positive rebound’ of the Sprint Race, with Charles Leclerc who was able to recover from tenth to sixth position and Carlos Sainz from fifth to second, at home Ferrari the disastrous strategy implemented in Friday’s qualifying on the car of the young Monegasque driver is still holding its ground. Leclerc was the only one to be sent to the track with intermediate tires early in Q3, when the track was still too dry for that kind of move to lead to a positive outcome. The result was to relegate # 16 to the fifth row.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 the team principal of the team, Mattia Binottohe faced criticism by putting his face on it and claiming the team’s choice. “A lot has been said, I’ve listened a lot and everyone is always ready to criticize – remarked the Ferrari boss, not hiding a bit of annoyance – it certainly wasn’t the right move – acknowledged in the face of the evidence – but I thought more about why we came to that choice. Being the only ones to go on the intermediate must make us think“.

Binotto, however, also wanted to reiterate the role played by luck and the unpredictability of the Brazilian weather: “That was a lottery. The fact that Kevin was on pole with Hamilton eighth and Perez ninth is further proof of this. We need to reflect on the process rather than on the choice, which could have turned out to be right“.

However, it was not to seem too aligned with Binotto’s words Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, always speaking to Sky Italy on the prospects of Ferrari in the future, in fact, he seemed decidedly less persuaded about what was decided by the strategists at the wall compared to his team principal. “The result of Friday’s qualifying proves that we need to improve a lot. We paid the price for this in the Sprint and I hope to have a clean race tomorrow“, Leclerc ruled.