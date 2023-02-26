Kristen Stewart (Los Angeles, 23 years old) has served as president of the international jury of the Berlinale. To attend the closing ceremony, the actress wore a semi-transparent Chanel dress that belongs to the spring-summer 2023 collection. Stewart combined it with classic black ankle boots.

The dress was a perfect duo with the actress’ hairstyle: a mullet, the unruly haircut that, according to Pinterest data, has become so popular that searches in 2022 increased 190%. Regarding her makeup, the actress left all the prominence to her eyes, which she had shipped with an intense reddish shadow.

Stewart was in charge of presenting the award to Sofía Otero, the 9-year-old Spanish actress who has won the Silver Bear for her portrayal of Aitor/Cocó/Lucía in 20,000 species of bees, by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren. His Silver Bear is for the best leading role without distinction of genres, a commitment to flee from the binary of the Berlinale that other contests such as San Sebastián are already following.