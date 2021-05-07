From the beginning, the UAE wagered on the necessity of expanding vaccination with vaccines against the “Covid-19” virus, in order to besiege the outbreak of the pandemic.

The country, with its strategic vision, anticipated developments and began early to provide doses of the Chinese vaccine with other vaccines as a basic solution, while adhering to precautionary measures, to eradicate the virus under the directives of the wise leadership that provided all support to the relevant institutions in order to ensure the health and safety of society.

And here is the World Health Organization confirming the effectiveness of vaccines in the face of Corona by agreeing to use the Chinese vaccine “Sinopharma”, with which the vaccination campaigns were launched in the UAE long months ago.

With many international testimonies, the UAE campaign, which includes many vaccines, is achieving great success.

With its wide participation, the UAE has strengthened confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine “Synopharma”, through clinical trials, and then by its decision to start producing the vaccine, to be the first of its kind, as part of a joint venture between the UAE company “G42”, a leading UAE technology sector, and “Synopharm CNB” Ji »Chinese. With this historic step, the UAE is intensifying its active participation in international efforts to eradicate the pandemic, especially in societies that suffer from difficult economic conditions, based on the leadership’s belief in the importance of collective international solidarity to fight the pandemic by providing equitable access to vaccines, considering health is a fundamental pillar in the development and progress of societies. .

«the Union»