Taha Hassib (Abu Dhabi)

In the midst of the global race for renewable energy sources, and amid efforts to transform the energy sector, demand is increasing for rare metals that have become the backbone of the green transformation, especially lithium, the main element in the production of electric car batteries and solar panels. Lithium is no less strategically important than oil and gas in the balance of international power, and now the importance of lithium mines is increasing in Brazil and other Latin American countries that possess 65 percent of the world’s lithium reserves. The mineral’s reserves have appeared in Afghanistan, and their value is estimated by the US Geological Survey at one trillion dollars, noting that the price of a metric ton of lithium carbonate was $80,000 two years ago, but the price has declined to an average of $14,000. 80% of global lithium production comes from four countries: Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile, or what is known as the “lithium triangle” in South America and Australia. The lithium production map is expanding with the emergence of new reserves of the metal, which some describe as “white gold”. After its production areas were in Australia, Chile, China and Argentina, new points appear on this map through recent discoveries in Mexico, Canada, Bolivia, Peru, the United States of America, Ukraine, Serbia, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the Russian Siberia region, which enhances the strategic importance of these countries and places them on the map of renewable energy minerals and related innovative industrial sectors. Lithium-producing countries emerge as an arena for international competition, as lithium is of particular importance as a “strategic weapon” because it is used in a number of basic industries, and thus is an important component of the global economy, which enhances the broad competition for it. The map of lithium-producing countries does not match the map of its proven reserves, which are led by Bolivia with 21 million metric tons, followed by Argentina with 21 million metric tons, then the United States with 12 million metric tons, Chile has 11 million tons, followed by Australia (7.9 million metric tons) and China (6.8 million tons), noting that the largest countries producing the metal, according to 2022 data, are: Australia, followed by Chile, China, Argentina, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Canada. A World Bank report confirmed that the production of major minerals, including lithium, should increase by 500% by 2050 to meet the growing demand for clean energy technologies. The bank’s global director for energy and extractive industries, Riccardo Puliti, was clear in his vision that ambitious climate action will bring huge demand for this type of metal. The International Energy Agency estimates that the clean energy sector will need up to 50 new mines in less than a decade—a huge demand given supply-side dynamics. McKinsey & Company expects global lithium demand to grow by 20% annually through 2030. Tesla estimates that the company will need 1,000 kilotonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) per year by 2030, or 16 times the demand in 2022. (A kiloton is a unit of weight equal to 1,000 tonnes.)