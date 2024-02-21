Officials from a number of government agencies in Dubai (strategic partners) confirmed to the “Thukher” Club for senior citizens that the wise leadership gives this important community group all attention and care and is keen to achieve the highest levels of their psychological stability and social well-being, as this fact is evident in many qualitative initiatives that It is launched and implemented by the Emirate of Dubai in this regard, the most prominent of which is the “Thukher Club”, which keeps pace with the basic objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the beginning of this year, especially At the level of establishing a social system that is the most effective and proactive in protection, care and empowerment.

The strategic partners of the “Thukher” Club noted the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs in Dubai, to expand the club by establishing a new headquarters in the Al Khawaneej area, which confirms the extent of the keenness to create… More aspects of care and social support for senior citizens, and providing the necessary components to integrate them positively and effectively into their societal environment, in appreciation of them and in confirmation of the noble values ​​on which Emirati society was founded.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said that the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 for the next decade, under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation,” is… An affirmation of His Highness’s keenness to promote happiness, family and social well-being, and to ensure the sustainability of the citizen’s quality of life, stability and progress, citing His Highness’s words: “The nation is not numbers and a structure.. The nation is families and people.. and my message to all officials is that our priority in the coming period is the family to protect, empower, develop and cohesion.. and we ask May God grant us success in serving the country and the people.”

He added: “In continuation of the success of the (Thukher) Club in Al Safa Park, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which aims to achieve comprehensive development for the individual and provide him with all the elements of a decent life, comes the establishment of the Thukher Club in Al Khawaneej. In support of these goals and as an extension of efforts, and considering the citizen as the primary concern of the wise leadership and the focus of national agendas at all levels. Citing what His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai said, “The health and comfort of senior citizens and their social and psychological stability are among the goals that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum includes, with all attention and care,” which is evident in His Highness’s permanent directives to provide everything that would ensure that senior citizens Citizens are offered the best form of dignified life, in appreciation of the efforts and contributions they have made to their homeland, the Emirates.

Al Marri stressed that establishing the Thukher Club in Al Khawaneej contributes strongly to achieving the main goals set by the Supreme Committee for Development and Senior Citizens’ Affairs, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through the club providing various services that take into account various aspects of the lives of senior citizens in terms of health. Physically, mentally and psychologically, in a way that strengthens their feeling that they are an important part of society.

Caring for humanity

For his part, the Director-General of the Department of Finance in the Government of Dubai, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, said that the basic principles of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, constitute a solid basis for the expansion of innovative social projects, stressing that the keenness of the wise leadership On senior citizens stems from her concern for people, her concern for him, and her care for him.

He added, “The Thukher Club project, with its various facilities and clubs, involves the idea of ​​enhancing the quality of life of senior citizens, health and physical, which has become the strategic goal of enabling them to keep pace with changes and achieve sustainable harmony with society.”

Best cities to live

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The new expansion of (Thukher Club) in Al Khawaneej comes in line with the general social context in Dubai and the UAE, which is a context based on happiness, family cohesion, and care for all segments of society, especially senior citizens. The launch of the Thukher Club was a clear expression of our wise leadership’s interest in this precious segment of the nation’s people, which contributes to consolidating Dubai’s global status and reputation as one of the best cities to live in.”

He added: “Thukher, with its opening and expansion and the development that it entails, comes in line with the launch of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the beginning of this year, which came in an integrated manner. With the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, they share together a strategic goal of establishing the foundations of sustainable social development and ensuring the conditions for a decent life for all individuals, including health, housing, education, culture, sports, and community development.”

Knowledge and culture

Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, “Dubai Culture,” Hala Badri, affirmed the appreciation of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, “Dubai Culture,” for senior citizens, its care for them, and its keenness to provide all their knowledge and cultural requirements through the Thukher Club Library, in appreciation of their contributions and what they possess. Extensive experiences, expertise and energies must be invested and utilized in the best way in raising future generations.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, said: “The Thukher Club initiative for senior citizens embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness’s great interest in the category of senior citizens and providing the elements that raise the quality Their lives, enhance their happiness, and provide them with a decent life, and also reflect the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to provide them with the best services and care in a way that enhances their societal integration.” He added: “We are working in Dubai Municipality to translate the vision and directives of our wise leadership, and we are keen to strengthen our social responsibility towards all segments of society, including senior citizens, with the aim of providing them with amenities, strengthening community communication links with them, and enhancing their integration into public life.”

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and head of the government work team for the Thukher Clubs Project, Saeed Hareb, said, “(Thukher Club) is a gift from the wise leadership to the people of the nation who dedicated themselves to work and followed the path of our honorable leaders in building the nation and making its people happy, and it confirms that giving continues at all stages.” Life, and whoever gave his years to serve the country will always be in our hearts.

He added, “Thukher Club achieved great success with the opening of its branch in Al Safa Park, which is distinguished by its wonderful, environmentally friendly design and the diversity and integration of the services it provides to its patrons. It was honored by the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs. In Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and the generous directive came to expand the club by constructing a new building in the Al Khawaneej area, so that the new branch of the club will be a new gift from the wise leadership to a group of the nation’s people that has been and will always remain an object of pride, appreciation and care. Let this headquarters be a forum for them to enjoy all the details of a healthy life and continue their active role in society.”

For his part, Executive Director of Dubai Health, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, said: “The new expansion of the Thukher Club in the Al Khawaneej area is an important step, within the framework of our wise government’s keenness on the health and comfort of senior citizens and enhancing their quality of life.”

Community cohesion

Director General of the Community Development Authority, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, said: “This step confirms the leadership’s keenness to provide the environment and conditions that support the social cohesion system that we are proud of and keen to sustain, and senior citizens are its basic pillar. The unique and distinguished model of the Thukher Club in Al Safa Park has achieved great success and received the attention of various societal groups, led by senior citizens, because of the attractive and inspiring environment it provides that gives a new dimension to the post-retirement stage and enhances the community participation of senior citizens, and the benefit from their cumulative experience and provides them with appreciation. And the respect they deserve.”

She added: “The Al Khawaneej area has become one of the most developed and urban areas, and the presence of a branch of the Thukher Club in the area contributes to better serving senior citizens and introducing initiatives and programs to enhance their integration and empowerment.”

. “Thukher” is in line with the goal of Dubai Social Agenda 33 in establishing a social system that is the most effective and proactive in protection, care and empowerment.

