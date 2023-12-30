The rocketeers of the Bologovsky formation of the Strategic Missile Forces fulfilled the New Year's wish of the boy Fyodor, who dreamed of becoming Santa Claus' assistant. The commander of the 7th Guards Missile Rezhitsa Red Banner Division of the Strategic Missile Forces of the Guard, Colonel Andrei Malinin, took a ball with his New Year's dream from the “Wish Tree”.

“Dear Fedor! New Year is the fulfillment of wishes, and, of course, your desire to become Santa Claus's assistant will be fulfilled. In the new year, I wish you health, happiness, and success in your studies. All the best,” said Colonel Malinin.

After some time, Santa Claus told Fedor about how a blizzard hit him on the way to the village of Ozerny and scattered all the gifts for the children from his sleigh. Fedor immediately volunteered to help and offered to use a quadcopter to search for gifts in the forest.

Together with the UAV operator, Fedor found gifts scattered throughout the forest and collected them in a winter wizard's bag. But then a new obstacle appeared – a blizzard covered all the roads.

“Don’t worry, grandfather, our division has an armored personnel carrier that can travel along any road,” Fedor said.

On the road, military personnel were already waiting for the boy and Santa Claus in an armored personnel carrier, which easily and quickly drove them along the snowy road to the New Year tree. Santa Claus thanked Fyodor for his help and gave him a New Year's gift.

On December 29, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed how servicemen of the command brigade of the 29th combined arms army of the Vostok group of troops on the eve of the New Year congratulated kindergarten students and schoolchildren of the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on the holiday. In response, the kids prepared poems and songs for the fighters, and schoolchildren staged a concert.

On December 30, a holiday on the eve of the New Year was held for the children of soldiers participating in the special operation at the Serednikovo equestrian club in the Moscow region. During the holiday, children tried horse riding and attended excursions dedicated to the New Year. At the end, a festive table and gifts were prepared for them.