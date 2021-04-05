Al Ain (WAM) The percentage of national cadres working in the masks production line at the Strata factory in Al Ain has reached ninety percent, and the production capacity of the line is 30 million masks annually.

Ismail Abdullah, CEO of Strata Manufacturing Company, confirmed that the production of “N95” masks at the Strata Factory in Al Ain, in cooperation with the American Honeywell Company, is a strategic investment in order to contribute to standing with the front lines to address the Corona virus pandemic not only at the level of the UAE, but also on The level of the countries of the world.

The CEO of Strata Manufacturing, during a tour of the media yesterday, expressed his pride in exporting the production of this line of masks to 10 countries, including Japan, the Sultanate of Oman, Morocco, Britain, the United States, Luxembourg, and a number of other countries.

He explained that what distinguishes the masks production line at the Strata factory is the commitment to the localization process, as 90 percent of the national cadres work on the production line to produce approximately 1.6 million masks per month, and the production capacity reaches 30 million masks annually.

He pointed out that the establishment of a line of this size takes about a year and a half, but Strata Manufacturing Company, in cooperation with Honeywell, was able to establish and establish this line in just four weeks.

Ismail Abdullah confirmed that this production line of masks is considered a milestone in the strategic relationship between Strata and Honeywell, as discussions began to expand the partnership between the two sides, and to discuss a number of projects that will be announced at the end of this year.

For his part, Miroslav Kavidesev, Vice President and General Manager of Safety and Productivity Solutions at Honeywell, stressed that the UAE is considered a strategic location, because it not only allows us to spread our latest technologies and products, but also to develop them together with strategic partners.

He added that this partnership has proven its great success in producing and supplying high-quality respirators not only to the United Arab Emirates, but to the wider region even outside the Middle East.