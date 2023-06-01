The Strata Manufacturing Company and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced their success in manufacturing satellite components locally for the first time.

The partnership between the two sides is a qualitative leap in the space industry in the UAE.

The company will play a vital role in providing locally manufactured components for the Mohammed Bin Zayed Satellite (MBZ-SAT), which is the most advanced civil satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution space imaging.

The moon will be equipped with panels of high-quality aluminum, to ensure that it can withstand extreme temperatures and radiation in space.

Strata and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center are working to pave the way towards a new era in the field of satellite manufacturing, which strengthens the country’s position in the space sector at the global level, and confirms the commitment of the partners to technological progress and achieving self-sufficiency.

The company said in a press statement: “Strata’s commitment to quality and innovation reinforces its position as a strategic partner for the satellite parts of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, by utilizing advanced technologies and materials,” stressing that it “has proven its ability to meet the requirements of the aviation and space industries.”

The Director General of the Center, Salem Humaid Al-Marri, stressed the importance of integrating space technology across the main sectors in the country and sharing it with the relevant authorities. He said, “We are keen to cooperate in the development of satellite-related technologies, and to provide important opportunities for local entities such as (Strata) to advance in the space sector.”

The successful delivery of MBZ-SAT components embodies Strata’s keenness on the highest international manufacturing quality standards, reflecting the UAE’s ambition to become a major player in the space industry and localize the sector, enhance self-reliance, and reduce dependence on international suppliers.

The company’s managing director and CEO, Ismail Ali Abdullah, said: “Strata has proven its full commitment to providing high-quality and competitive products at the global level, which highlight the capabilities of the industrial sector in the country.”

The MBZ-SAT satellite ushers in an advanced era of monitoring and surveillance technologies, through its ability to detect a greater number of both artificial and natural elements, with a higher rate of accuracy and point density, compared to the current range of Earth observation satellites. The artificial intelligence functions will enable efficient collection and processing of raw data, as well as faster analysis and processing of satellite images.

The project will also enhance Emirati partnerships in the fields of space between the government and private sectors.

Investment in the space industry remains a top priority in the country’s national industrial development strategy. The cooperation between Strata and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center highlights the growing capabilities of the space sector in the UAE, and the country’s commitment to driving innovation and localization.