Skir racing driver Linus Straßer collected a bitter dampers at his first World Cup appearance after winning the World Cup bronze medal. The 32-year-old threaded in the slalom of Kranjska Gora in the first round and left out. The Munich man has to continue to wait for its first World Cup podium this winter. Henrik Kristoffersen secured the victory. The Norwegian had won the giant slalom the day before.

Straßer, who had finished third in the dramatic World Cup slalom of Saalbach-Hinterglemm two weeks ago and thus ensured the only German medal in the title fights in Austria. At the transition to the target slope, however, he made a mistake that led to the end. Two other slaloms are still on this season. With the fight for overall victory in his parade discipline, Straßer, whose shape curve had shown up again in front of the World Cup, will have nothing to do.