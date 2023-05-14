The ERC leader, Oriol Junqueras, in an electoral campaign act, last Thursday. Andreu Dalmau (EFE)

The independence movement manages to open a new judicial front against the State at the European level. ERC has reported this Sunday that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), based in Strasbourg, has accepted a complaint filed by Oriol Junqueras for processing, considering that after the 2017 Catalan elections, in which he was elected, his rights were violated. political rights by being prevented from holding office from prison. The former vice president was in preventive deprivation of liberty, awaiting the trial of the leaders of the process. The Government has until September 1 to pronounce itself.

In the text of the complaint, to which he has had access to this newspaper, Junqueras’s defense recalls that Judge Pablo Llarena denied him in January 2018 the authorization for the elected deputy to attend both the constitutive session of Parliament and that of Investiture of the President of the Generalitat. The document recalls that, in 2020, the Constitutional Court rejected his appeal for amparo in which he claimed that his electoral rights had been violated. It was the first time that the Constitutional Court broke its unanimity regarding cases related to the process. The magistrates of the progressive sector Fernando Valdés, María Luisa Balaguer and Juan Antonio Xiol expressed their discrepancy at not accepting the amparo appeal.

Junqueras’ lawyer, Andreu Van den Eynde, argued in his brief before the Court that the rights to freedom of expression and free elections had been violated, and that the decision of the Spanish justice system to prevent his client from attending those two catos implied “an abuse of power” by the State.

Strasbourg has accepted the demand and now asks the Government to provide its arguments on the alleged violation of figures that are in the European Convention on Human Rights before September 1. “It is a new step on the road to denounce and to obtain convictions against the Spanish State for violation of political rights,” said Junqueras.

This cause is added to others that the independence movement has managed to bring to the European justice system. For example, the General Court of the EU (TGUE) must rule on the appeal of Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsatí against the decision of the European Parliament to withdraw their immunity.

