PSG and Strasbourg will fight to achieve three key points for the Parisians. A single point would certify the championship for Galtier’s men, and Messi and Mbappé will not miss the opportunity to lift one more trophy.
In which stadium is Strasbourg vs PSG played?
City: Strasbourg
Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
Date: Thursday May 25
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
How can you watch Strasbourg vs PSG on television in Spain?
Television channel: Eurosport Player Spain
live streaming:DAZN
How can you watch Strasbourg vs PSG on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Strasbourg vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Strasbourg vs PSG on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN SPORTS
live streaming: fuboTV
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER and Onda Cero.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Troyes
|
1-1
|
league 1
|
Nice
|
2-0V
|
league 1
|
nantes
|
0-2V
|
league 1
|
Olympic Lyonnais
|
1-2 D
|
league 1
|
Reims Stadium
|
0-2V
|
league 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
auxerre
|
1-2V
|
league 1
|
Ajaccio
|
5-0V
|
league 1
|
Troyes
|
1-3V
|
league 1
|
Lorient
|
1-3 D
|
league 1
|
Angers
|
1-2V
|
league 1
The Frenchmen suffer three significant casualties for a duel in which they play rather little: Sobol, Delaine and Kawashima will be off the pitch until early June.
Injuries have plagued PSG all season. 5 starters from the Parisian team will miss Sunday’s match in which they can emerge as league champions. Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele, neymar and nuno mendes They will be out due to injury.
Strasbourg: Sels, Dagba, Nyamsi, Perrin, LeMarchand, Tommasson, Aholou, LIenard, Bellegarde, Ajorque and Gameiro.
psg: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Danilo, Bernat; Verratti, Fabian; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe.
Strasbourg 1-3 PSG
#Strasbourg #PSG #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply