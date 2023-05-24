Paris Saint Germain will have to visit Strasbourg on this day of Ligue 1. It is in this match that the team trained by Galtier could be certified as champions of the French league competition. PSG only needs to add one point in the two remaining days, so if they draw against Strasbourg they will already be champions. And if Lens don’t win their match against Ajaccio, Galtier’s men would also be champions, regardless of the result of their match. On the other hand, their rivals will seek to surprise and snatch the three points from the Parisians.
Here is more information about the meeting:
In which stadium is Strasbourg vs PSG played?
City: Strasbourg
Stadium: Stade de la Meinau
Date: Saturday May 27
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Strasbourg vs PSG on television in Spain?
Television channel: Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch Strasbourg vs PSG on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Strasbourg vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Strasbourg vs PSG on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN SPORTS
Live stream: fuboTV
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER and Onda Cero.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Troyes
|
1-1E
|
league 1
|
Nice
|
2-0V
|
league 1
|
nantes
|
0-2V
|
league 1
|
Lyon Olympics
|
1-2 D
|
league 1
|
Stade Reims
|
0-2V
|
league 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
auxerre
|
1-2V
|
league 1
|
Ajaccio
|
5-0V
|
league 1
|
Troyes
|
1-3V
|
league 1
|
Lorient
|
1-3 D
|
league 1
|
Angers SCO
|
1-2V
|
league 1
Strasbourg will lose three men for this match due to injury. Due to a shoulder injury, Kawashima will be absent; Sobol will be another of the players who will not play against the Parisians, the defender has a broken nose; lastly, Delaine will not be alignable either since he suffers from an ankle injury
Up to four players are the ones that Galtier will not be able to use in this league match against Strasbourg. Neymar, Kimpembe, Mukiele and Nuno Mendes will be out due to injury
Strasbourg: Sels; Perin, Larouci, Le Marchand; Doukoure, Sissoko, Sanson, Guilbert; Diarra, Diall, Bellegarde
psg: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Pereira; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Fabián, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappé
Strasbourg 1-4 psg
