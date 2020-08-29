In Strasbourg, in the Bas-Rhin, wearing a mask became compulsory on Saturday August 29 at 8 a.m. The decision is controversial since the prefecture and the town hall are not on the same wavelength. “Since her election as mayor of Strasbourg, the environmentalist mayor, Jeanne Barseghian, has always refused to impose the wearing of a mask outside, preferring to rely on everyone’s common sense and ultimately judging that few contaminations had eventually take place outside “, explains Angélique Étienne live from Strasbourg, Saturday, during the 13 Hours.

Against his advice, the prefecture took this decree. The prefect was worried, in fact, about the increase in contaminations, especially in the face of an increasing incidence rate. “Since 8 o’clock this morning, most of the passers-by we met are masked, only a few tourists had not had the information”, says the journalist. The measure applies to Strasbourg, but also to 12 other municipalities in Bas-Rhin. From Monday, failure to comply with the rule will be punished with a fine of 135 euros.

The JT

The other subjects of the news