Alain jund Vice-president (EELV) mobilities at the metropolis of Strasbourg

It was one of the flagship measures of environmentalists and their communist allies during the municipal campaign of 2020. The metropolis of Strasbourg is preparing to apply free transport for minors. This measure is accompanied by solidarity pricing for the poorest.

On Friday, the metropolitan council of the Strasbourg agglomeration decides on free transport for those under 18. 80,000 young people are concerned. What are the motivations for proposing this measure?

Alain jund It is a measure resulting from our campaign program. Three aspects drive us. First of all, the right to mobility for all, in particular for young people so that they gain independence in access to education, sport and leisure. It is then a question of territorial equality in a metropolis which has 33 municipalities with strong inequalities depending on the place of residence. The further one gets from the center of the agglomeration, the more those under 18 depend on transport. Finally, it is a public health issue: our agglomeration is under European air quality litigation. We have to get out of the car and get people to use public transport. In addition, this measure represents 550 euros per year in purchasing power gain for a couple with two children. There is therefore a factor of solidarity whereas, unlike the active, young people do not receive reimbursement of the 50% company share.

You point out the need to get out of the all-car. How do you plan to respond to the increase in ridership in public transport? With what funding?

Alain jund We will strengthen our network. Three new tram lines will be created by 2025. A high-level bus line will be created. At the beginning of March, we will generalize on-demand transport in small towns. Our territory also has 13 SNCF stations and we want to create a metropolitan express network to better mesh our agglomeration. Finally, we will invest four times more in cycle paths than under the previous mandate. I also regret that, despite speeches, the State is withdrawing from communities. Aid is less and less important. Nevertheless, we are going to ask the government for the stimulus plan. The community will invest in these future projects by increasing its borrowing capacity.

What will be the modalities to benefit from this free service for minors? Are other measures planned, including free access for all?

Alain jundFrom the start of the 2021 school year, beneficiaries will be able to apply for a card valid until their 18the birthday, without advance for families. We want to review solidarity pricing to bring back social justice. For people without income, a monthly subscription of 3 euros will be offered. For those who have an income, we want them to contribute according to their capacities, without increasing prices. We are therefore more on a philosophy of collective contribution based on the income of each individual than on total free access.