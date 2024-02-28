Paris (AFP)

Lyon continued its awakening, under the leadership of its new coach, Pierre Sage, and reached the semi-finals of the French Football Cup, for the fourth time in the last 5 seasons, by defeating its guest Strasbourg on penalties 4-3, after their goalless draw in regular time.

After being seriously threatened with relegation to the second division, led by Laurent Blanc, and after him by Italian Fabio Grosso, Lyon rose up, led by Sage, who took over on November 30, and made his way from last place to tenth.

Lyon, which won the league title 7 times in a row between 2001 and the cup 5 times, most recently in 2012, entered its meeting with Strasbourg on the back of 5 consecutive victories, including one in the Cup final at the expense of Lille 2-1, before adding Strasbourg to the list, achieving its revenge. From the last after losing to them 1-2 on August 13 in the first stage of “League 1”.