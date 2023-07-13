Shoulder failed and challenge postponed. The big loser of the day is Manfred Weber, secretary of the European People’s Party, who hoped to break the unity of the “Ursula” majority (people’s and social democrats) by exploiting the battleground offered by the Nature Restoration Lawthe European law that aims to restore at least 20% of the natural areas of the Union and protect biodiversity.

The measure – which is part of the large package of the Green deal wanted by the European Commission – passes with a very narrow vote: 336 in favor, 300 against, 16 abstentions. 21 EPP MEPs who spoke out against their leader’s recommendations were decisive. The outcome was uncertain right up to the last minute, with the two camps increasingly drifting apart in recent months, polarizing the debate and also dividing trade associations, scientists, activists and entrepreneurs.

Never in the history of the European Union has the environment been so decisive in revealing new and old political strategies. Yesterday’s two great results, in fact, move on two parallel levels: a substantial one, linked to environmental protection, and a formal one, linked to political alliances before and after the vote.

The environment wins

Let’s start from the substance: yesterday the environment won. And the idea that it is the task of current generations to take care of the state of health of the planet where our children and grandchildren will live won. The vote in favor of Restoration law puts back on the table a fundamental law for the protection of our territories, which today are in a very bad state of health due to the impact of man. Despite the criticisms from farmers and fishermen, the scientific community has loudly explained the need to make the nature of our continent more resilient in order to respond to the challenges of pollution and climate change. According to Commission estimates, every euro invested in the restoration of natural areas leads to a quantifiable benefit between 8 and 38 euro. Renaturalising portions of the territory is not a damage to the economy, but a fundamental “buffer” capable of protecting us from the shocks of natural disasters.

The realignment theory

We come to the second level, the political one. Yesterday’s vote gave a plastic picture of Weber’s blitz against Ursula Von der Leyen, leader of the Commission and link between the EPP and the social democrats. The more shrewd observers see in the operation a broader attempt to realign the alliances of the Popular Party towards the right, moving towards the conservative group. A slow shift in view of the European 2024: next year we vote and the balance in the European Parliament could reflect the rise of the right already experienced in many European countries, including ours. But not everyone agrees on this theory of realignment: yesterday’s defeat of Weber is proof that the balance between centre-right and centre-left is more stable than expected.

The future of the Green Deal

The challenge, however, has only just begun. And it will be played precisely on environmental policies, until now considered the great legacy of the Commission and of this legislature. The Green deal, pushed by the “Ursula” majority could break the bank in this last year. Conservatives could dump the green agenda to prevent the excellent results from favoring progressive forces in the next elections, which will try to forcefully claim the progress achieved during the electoral campaign.

The implementation of the Restoration law it will still animate the debate, given that many countries (including Italy) have openly opposed it. Conservatives can thus strengthen the alliance with farmers, fishermen and trade confederations, as well as with lobbies that would like to maintain the current status-quo and not commit themselves to targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. On the other hand, the Commission led by Von der Leyen and his deputy Frans Timmermans, commissioner for the climate, can count on the support of scientists, many large companies and banks that have openly supported the green transition and climate activists.

A tug of war that could overshadow nature to favor short-term interests. But the environment cannot be a battlefield. Even today, in 2023, despite all the warnings of science and the extreme events that follow one another, the European Parliaments seem to forget about the ecological crisis that characterizes our time.