Not even the great game of Kylian Mbappé, with a brace and an assistwas enough for PSG to take all three points in the always difficult visit to the field of Strasbourg. The Alsatian ensemble, one of the revelations of Europe this season, he had the game lost in the 75th minute when he was losing 1-3. The faith and honor of those of Stephen They managed to tie the match in stoppage time, putting the climax to a match that was a party for the neutral spectator.

Pochettino does not take out the substitutes even with Ligue 1 finished. The Argentine has decided to switch to a three central system just at the moment when the PSG nothing was played in Europe or in domestic competition. Sergio Ramos fulfilled his return to act in the axis of the defense together with Marquinhos and Kimpembe and Neymar, Messi and Mbappé repeated an attacking trio.

The first half between Strasbourg and PSG gave no one a break. The premises, immersed in a surprising way by qualifying to the Championsshowed that their great season is not a coincidence and they subdued those of Pochettino to a relentless bombardment for the first ten minutes. Gameiroprecisely one of the first signings of the sheikh in Paris, put the Alsatian team ahead in a great break that caught Kimpembe by surprise.

Strasbourg’s infernal pace could have sealed the match in the 8th minute, as Thomasson made it 2-0 in another big break, this time from ajorquebehind the back of the rival defense, but the referee annulled it for offside. Just at the worst moment of the current Ligue 1 champion, the usual one appeared, Kylian Mbappé. Bondy’s talent does not understand inconsequential games and tied the top scorer of Ligue 1 in a great transition that started Neymar with an extraordinary pass into space and that the striker finished with a good definition. Before the break, Bellegarde had it 2-0but his shot went skimming the square.

In the second part, PSG relied on Kylian Mbappé to get out of a critical situation. In a delicate moment for those of Pochettino, Neymar found the French international again, who assisted Achraf with a cold blood unbecoming of a player of his age. And if that was not enough, the former Monaco player took advantage of a Djiku error to make it 1-3 and materialize his 24th goal in Ligue 1, currently being the top scorer (24 goals) and the top assistant (15), and in the coming weeks he may become the first player to do so in the history of the championship. Even so, Strasbourg did not give up, because five minutes later Habib Diallowho entered in the second half, took advantage of a Thomasson center from a corner to make it 2-3 and add excitement to the match.

The Strasbourg is an author team. Any other club in the world would have given up on this PSG at 1-3, but Stephan’s men died with everything and ended up turning the scoreboard in stoppage time. Caci took advantage of an extraordinary cross from Lienard to make it 3-3 on the scoreboard and Sissoko had it 4-3 when regulation time was practically over. An extraordinary match between two great teams that dignify a Ligue 1 that every day has more level.