Today the Strasbourg Parliament will award the Sakharov prize, the EU’s highest award in defense of freedom of thought and human rights. To receive it will be “the brave people of Ukraine”, but among the finalists is the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange. Too bad the journalist will not be able to attend the award ceremony.

Since 11 April 2019 Julian has been under administrative detention, in a UK prison, awaiting extradition to the United States. He has not yet undergone any trial, but he has been in prison for almost four years.

Assange’s fault would be “having brought to light the truth of the barbarism of war” in Syria and Afghanistan, his wife continued. “Julian suffers deeply because he has no reason to be in prison on charges that affect freedom,” she added, denouncing that it was a “politically motivated” case. Ms Assange warned journalists present that “the activities he is accused of could affect anyone”. The United States is trying to obtain extradition to try her husband on charges of espionage and misuse of information technology, says his wife.

“The recognition of Julian as a finalist for the Sakharov prize is an important recognition, therefore I ask the Eurochamber to ask for the release of Julian Assange. With this recognition, the European institutions have received a clear indication in this direction, it is time for them to take action”. Stella Morris, the wife of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks says in the European Parliament speaking on the evening of the delivery of the Sakharov prize.

“Julian’s deprivation of liberty is a political matter for which political pressure is needed,” added Morris at a press conference organized by the promoter of his candidacy, the MEP of the 5-star Movement Sabrina Pignedoli and by the group leader Tiziana Beghin.

A group of Brazilian lawmakers recently approved a resolution urging the US authorities to drop the charges against Julian Assange. In a letter sent to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, the parliamentarians express their opposition to the extradition of Assange, to be tried in North American territory, and “warn that this fact would create a negative precedent for freedom of expression and the free exercise of the press worldwide”. Support for the journalist was expressed in a meeting of the benches of the Federation, in the Chamber of Deputies, which was attended by the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hraffsson, and Joseph Farrell, ambassador of WikiLeaks.