Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), special correspondent.

Only fifteen minutes separate it by tram from Strasbourg city center, but Elsau is isolated. As soon as you arrive at the entrance to this working-class district, which can be accessed only by line B, a sad image jumps out: an industrial wasteland, a decaying washing station and an imposing grayish bar. Welcome to this poor suburb of 6000 inhabitants, wedged between the A35 motorway, a railway and a bend in the Ill.

Unemployment rates reach 35% for young people in working-class neighborhoods. The national average for all ages is around 9%.

At the end of the morning, rue Watteau, the only shopping street in the district, is almost deserted. The employees of the two grocery stores are busy, when teenagers or young adults hold the walls. A smell of “hash” hangs in the air.

“It’s horrible, people live there very badly between rats and cockroaches. We sounded the alarm several times, but no one moved. Rodents are seen sneaking between cars and garbage cans, sometimes due to tenants throwing food out of windows. »Josiane Sattler–Reibel, 71 years old, member of the citizen council ofElsau

In front of the tobacco, a handful of people light up cigarette on cigarette, as if to pass the time. Here, we turn quickly in circles. Over the years, local shops have closed one after the other. The Coop Alsace supermarket? Closed for a long time, despite a battle of the inhabitants to save it. The Leclerc Express which succeeded it? He too lowered the curtain in 2019. The same scenario was repeated for the banks, with the shutdown in 2011 of the Savings Bank, followed two years later by Crédit Mutuel. There is no longer any ATM machine.

As for public services, they should play a role of social shock absorber, but they are absent subscribers. There is still a Post office, but the inhabitants complain that it is often closed. The district police station disappeared under the mandate of Fabienne Keller (formerly “Les Républicains”, who went to Agir). Not to mention the successive closures of hairdressers, butchers and dry cleaners. Retreat after retreat, the losers are always the inhabitants. To withdraw cash or go shopping, they have to travel by car or public transport in neighboring districts: Koenigshoffen, Montagne-Verte and even as far as Lingolsheim. The social impact is devastating. “We are abandoned by the authorities, denounces Karim (1), who lives in a tower on rue Martin-Schongauer. Whether on the right or on the left, the municipalities have done nothing for us. Instead of telling salads about separatism, Emmanuel Macron should take care of our neighborhoods. It’s completely shit here! “

Two worlds face each other, never talking to each other

L’Elsau was born out of an ambitious project. That of the architect Philippe Villaume of associating suburban housing estates and large complexes. But, over the development of the territory, a spatial segregation was put in place. To the south, there are quite chic individual houses, surrounded by green spaces. To the north, around 1,600 social housing units, garbage containers crawling with rats. Citizens of North African, sub-Saharan and Chechen origin are parked there. Two worlds face each other, without ever speaking to each other. And, in the middle of this invisible border, Place Nicolas-Poussin, filled with autumn leaves, serves as a crossroads between the many faces of the district.

“We are abandoned by the authorities, denounces a resident, who lives in a tower on rue Martin-Schongauer. Whether on the right or on the left, the municipalities have done nothing for us. “

L’Elsau is ultimately the story of a city abandoned by the public authorities. “It’s a completely abandoned neighborhood. At the time, the National Agency for Urban Renovation (Anru) had not included it in the first development plan. In short, they have invested neither in public investments, nor in infrastructures ”, deplores Hülliya Turan, elected PCF and referent of the district since July and former inhabitant of the city from 1983 to 1998. Here, the social situation deteriorates to high speed compared to other suburbs of Strasbourg, such as Neuhof, Hautepierre or Port-du-Rhin. Director of the social and cultural center of Elsau for more than thirty years, Pierrette Schmitt observes a growing impoverishment of families. But refuses to darken the picture: “Elsau has a bad image, but there are also beautiful things happening. It’s a village, everyone knows each other. There is no border between the neighborhood and the socio-cultural center. The start of the urban renewal project is long overdue. It will certainly attract new tenants, it will be a real breath of fresh air. “

The associative fabric, the ultimate lifeline

Especially since some residents despair when faced with substandard housing. At the foot of her HLM apartment, Josiane Sattler-Reibel, 71, co-founder of the Consumption, housing and living environment (CLCV) association and member of the Elsau citizen council, describes, with a pronounced Alsatian accent, the hell of conditions of life, especially in the four towers promised to be demolished: “It’s horrible, people live very badly there between rats and cockroaches. We sounded the alarm several times, but no one moved. Rodents are seen sneaking between cars and garbage cans, sometimes due to tenants throwing food out of windows. “Wrapped up in her black jacket, her thick glasses that hug the rounded shape of her face, the retiree also tells about the dark side of the neighborhood: drug trafficking. The situation is well known: dealers sell illicit substances sometimes in full view. A cause of growing concern for the inhabitants. The associative fabric often remains the ultimate lifeline. It is the local actors and the committed inhabitants, these frontline heroes, who hold the neighborhood upright.

This article may interest you

Among them, we find Mehdi El Idrissi, president and trainer for thirty years of the boxing club of Elsau, which trained the kids of the district and champions like Aziz Abdelaoui. “Most of these young people are marginalized, regrets the coach. The situation is completely catastrophic: it is not possible to live in a place where there are only two grocery stores for several thousand inhabitants! Fortunately, thanks to sport, we attract people who come from all over the Bas-Rhin to train in Elsau. This opens up the city, while making it shine. “

Hülliya Turan, Communist Deputy Mayor, is aware of the immense challenges to be met. “It’s a complicated neighborhood, which combines difficulties, where the feeling dominates that it is not possible to do otherwise. Elsau has some strengths, however, the first of which is its youth, and in terms of urban culture, it is very rich. There is of course boxing as well. “She is relying heavily on the urban renewal project, which runs from 2021 to 2026, to improve the image of the neighborhood. The one who is also departmental secretary of the PCF Bas-Rhin describes her priorities for the district: “The objective is the reopening of local shops and meeting places for residents. The urgency is also the creation of an automatic teller machine. And we are working on the opening of a public services house. The inhabitants of Elsau must have the same rights as other citizens. “