The legal processing of the deadly NATO attack in Kunduz did not help the victims’ relatives. But human rights very much.

It seems like a very, very long time ago. The German Colonel Klein ordered a disastrous air strike near the Afghan city of Kunduz in 2009, in which dozen civilians died, including many children. For twelve years the relatives of the victims tried to get Colonel Klein to prosecute him and get compensation.

But in the end they are almost empty-handed. Because the The European Court of Human Rights has certified Germany that it acted correctly in the criminal investigation. Colonel Klein is now a general and financially the relatives of the victims did not receive more than the sum of 5,000 dollars per family, which was paid shortly after the attack. To date, the federal government has not personally apologized to the victims’ relatives.

But the mission in distant Germany was not entirely in vain. From a human rights perspective, there are bright spots. In the criminal investigation, the European Court of Justice has confirmed that it can also be responsible for events far away from Europe – if troops of the European states commit possible war crimes and these have to be investigated.

The federal government had denied this in the Strasbourg process. In addition, NATO partners such as Great Britain and France warned that the Strasbourg control could reduce the willingness to participate in international peace missions. But Strasbourg was not deterred. Even abroad, human rights must be observed and protected by the courts.

The success in the civil law part of the processing is even greater. In December, the Federal Constitutional Court found that it is entirely possible to receive compensation for “breaches of official duty” committed by German soldiers abroad – even if no such breach of duty was recognized in the case of Colonel Klein. These are human rights successes that will last.