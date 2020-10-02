The European Parliament in Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin) has not seen any MEPs since March. Not a single transfer has taken place since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic. Next week’s session has once again moved to Brussels, Belgium. For Anne Sander, MEP LR-PPE, it is a failure to respect the treaties: “We cannot invoke the pandemic in order not to come to Strasbourg,” she said.

Daniel Freund, MEP Les Verts in Germany who no longer has to commute, believes that it is “much easier to keep the distance and respect the precautionary measures at home”. The return to normal is not envisaged for several months. Also, Emmanuel Macron, took on the role of lawyer. “European Parliament to meet in Strasbourg, says the President of the Republic. If the European Parliament, we accept that it meets only in Brussels, we are screwed“The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, is firm: the objective is to return to Strasbourg… but not for the moment. Regrettable for the local economy, since several sectors live in part from the presence of deputies.