The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) supports the constitutional decision to suspend several resolutions and initiatives of the Catalan Parliament to declare independence. In its resolution, the Strasbourg Court inadmissions the demand of several independence deputies, including Josep Costa (Junts), to the … Understand that the TC intended to protect the constitutional order and that its decision was “legal” and “not disproportionate.”

«In this case, the annulled resolutions aimed to avoid constitutional channels To review the Spanish Constitution with the objective of creating a Catalan State, independent and end the monarchy, ”says the ECHR.

Thus consider the magistrate that the Constitutional exercised, in extreme circumstances, their competence to protect the Constitution in their Garant quality of the territorial integrity of the State. They also dismiss the claim of Costa, which was vice president of the table of the Parliament, and of another thirty deputies, who claimed that they were prevented from discussing the independence of Catalonia, as a possible violation of their freedom of expression, and having been discriminated against based on their political ideology. For all this, the European Court of Human Rights has inadmissible demand for unanimity.

Costa, together with Eusebi Campdepadrós, who were, respectively, first vice president and secretary of the table, between January 2018 and March 2021, resorted to the suspension of resolution 1/XI of the Parliament, of 2015, on the beginning of the political process (the ‘procés’) towards an independent Catalan Republic, which also established that the Catalan Chamber would no longer recognize the jurisdiction of the Constitutional.

Although this resolution was declared unconstitutional, “a series of similar resolutions were processed with the same objectives”, also annulled by the TC, and still, it now recalls Strasbourg the table of the Parliament “adopted several decisions for which it admitted more similar resolutions for its processing and debate.” For example, in October 2019, a relative to the response to the failure of the supreme against the leaders of the ‘procés’, and also admitted a motion as a result of the petition to the government over self -government.

[NOTICIA EN ELABORACIÓN]