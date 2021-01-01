The investigation does not claim for the moment to provide a complete explanation of the repeated earthquakes which have struck Strasbourg for more than a year. The strong earthquake of December 4, with a magnitude of 3.59 on the Richter scale, had led to the shutdown of all geothermal projects in the region, including that, definitive, of the Vendenheim geothermal station, identified as being the cause of earthquakes. It was around the activities of setting up this geothermal power plant entrusted to the Fonroche company that the administrative investigation began to tighten the mesh of the net, around one question: the operating parameters on which the industrial had entered into by contract with the public authorities been respected? The answer is no.

“The investigation shows that the order authorizing the work, within the framework of certain rules, was not respected. It is all the more serious since the earthquakes did not occur by the operation of the Holy Spirit. They were produced by the activity of the company. The company did not respect what was signed in the decree. It’s a mistake, ”judges the prefect of Bas-Rhin, Josiane Chevalier.

Standards not met

Two types of faults likely to have played a role in triggering the earthquakes were pointed out by the investigators.

On the one hand, the drilling depth, which had been set at 4,200 m, with a tolerance of 600 m, was not respected since the borehole went down to 5,000 m.

“The fact of having drilled deeper meant that we completely entered the granite basement, whereas at the level of the exploitation request file, it was expected that we drilled within a sandstone formation that is located just above. We went deeper to find a fault, which could have been conducive to microseismicity, ”explains Hervé Vanlaert, director of DREAL (Regional Directorate for the Environment, Planning and Housing).

A geothermal power station operates from two boreholes.

The first will draw naturally hot water from the depths and bring it up to the surface where it will be used to directly heat homes and produce electricity. The water is then reinjected under pressure into the soil by a second borehole. However, in Vendenheim, the investigation showed that the reinjection pressure rose twice above the authorized values.

“To promote the circulation of water at this depth between the two wells, it was planned not to exceed the pressure of 100 bars at the wellhead. However, in November 2019, it rose to 150 bars, and to 140 bars in August 2020, much higher pressures ”, reveals the director of DREAL. Here again, exceeding the pressure standards could have created instability in the subsoil and caused earthquakes.

In addition, a relatively low water reinjection temperature, although this parameter does not appear in the order authorizing the works, could also have resulted in thermal shock and ground movements.

New survey

If it is now proven, at the end of the administrative investigation, that the standards of drilling depth and water pressure fixed by decree, were not respected by the industrialist, it is still too early to affirm that they alone explain earthquakes.

“It is not easy to say that there is a causal link between exceeding the pressure level and earthquakes. We increase the water pressure so that the water circulates a little better. This may mean that the Vendenheim site was not favorable for geothermal energy, ”says Hervé Vanlaert.

To try to better understand the precise links between the operating conditions of the Vendenheim geothermal power station and the earthquakes they caused, a group of experts including geologists has just been appointed. He will begin his investigations on January 15.

The Vendenheim plant is currently in the final phase of final shutdown, the pressure of the water circuit between the wells to be gradually reduced. During this phase, new micro earthquakes occurred, including a tremor of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale on Christmas Day which stopped the water reinjections for 24 hours. The final stop of works is announced for the 1 er January.

Following the problems encountered in Vendenheim, three other geothermal projects, two of which led by the Fonroche company, were suspended. “Now is not the time to pursue geothermal projects as long as there is no guarantee of risk control,” assures the Prefect of Bas-Rhin.

400 compensation claims for damage to homes in municipalities north of Strasbourg affected by earthquakes have already been filed.

The failure of the Vendenheim plant is a bad signal for the development of this new source of energy, in particular for communities that relied on clean and perpetually renewable energy as an alternative to fossil fuels. Hence the importance that will have, at the national level, the conclusions that the committee of experts will have to explain what may have happened in the operation of the Vendenheim plant, resulting in cascading earthquakes and at the end of any geothermal project.