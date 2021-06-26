A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 5 am in Strasbourg, France. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of about 10 km and an epicenter north-west of the city, near La Wantzenau. Five minutes later another shock of magnitude 2 was felt. There are currently no reports of damage to people or property.

The two earthquakes of magnitude 4 and 2 felt this morning in the metropolitan area of ​​Strasbourg are due to the geothermal tests that took place in the Alsatian power plant of Fornoche, a French company specializing in renewable energy. This was reported by Renass, the transalpine institute for seismological observation. The geothermal tests launched last October involve the injection of water at high pressure into the soil and have already caused ten earthquakes.