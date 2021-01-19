The European Court of Human Rights this Tuesday condemned Spain to compensate Íñigo González Etayo with 20,000 euros, a former member of Ekin – an organization around ETA that was illegal in 2001 – on the grounds that the complaint was not sufficiently investigated in which he claimed that had suffered torture while in police custody when he was arrested in January 2011. González Etayo, who in 2016 was sentenced by the National High Court to two years in prison for belonging to a terrorist organization – although they finally became parole after his express resignation from the use of violence—, went to the Strasbourg Court on March 6, 2017 alleging a violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which establishes that “no one may be subjected to torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

The Strasbourg court has considered that, “given the absence of a thorough and effective investigation into the plaintiff’s claims that he had been mistreated during his incommunicado detention”, “there has been a violation of Article 3 of the Convention in its procedural aspect ”And, consequently, it has ordered Spain to pay € 20,000 to González Etayo as“ non-pecuniary damage ”. The plaintiff claimed 25,000 euros.

This “procedural aspect” implies, according to the court itself, that when someone denounces having suffered torture at the hands of State agents, the national authorities have the obligation to carry out an “effective official investigation”, including “the identification and, if the punishment of those responsible is necessary ”. Otherwise, he has indicated, the prohibition of torture “would be ineffective in practice” because it would allow “virtual impunity” for torturers.

However, the court has rejected the part of González Etayo’s application in which he alleged that there had been a “material violation” of Article 3 of the Convention, that is, that he had actually suffered torture. In this case, the court has referred to a previous judgment (that of Beortegui Martínez against Spain) in which it determined that it did not have sufficient elements to assess it. It also stressed that, if it had, it had been raised too late.

Before the Grande-Marlaska court

González Etayo was arrested in January 2011 in Pamplona and, once transferred to Madrid, was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction 3 of the National High Court, then headed by the current Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska. The detainee stated at the courthouse that on January 18 and 19 he had been “mistreated” while he was detained incommunicado, despite the fact that he had previously denied it to the forensic doctor.

According to his account, Civil Guard agents forced him to do push-ups with his head covered with a plastic bag, which would have prevented him from breathing, although he did not lose consciousness. After that, according to his version, they gave him sugar and told him that, if he did not declare what they asked him, he would repeat himself. The plaintiff claimed that the confession he had made the day before, on January 21, upon acknowledging his involvement in various events related to Ekin, had been obtained through coercion and that it was prepared by the Civil Guard.

The alleged torture was investigated by the investigating courts and the Madrid Provincial Court, although the courts dismissed González Etayo’s complaints as there were no indications. The Constitutional Court also rejected the amparo appeal, which led him to the Strasbourg Court. The courts reviewed the reports of the forensic doctors who examined González Etayo both in police custody and in the Estremera jail and heard their testimonies, but they refused to identify the civil guards indicated by the complainant. In 2015, a psychological report determined that she suffered from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

In this case, although Strasbourg has highlighted that at least on the part of the Provincial Court of Madrid – which on several occasions urged the investigating judge to investigate further – there was “interest” in clarifying the facts, that “is not enough to consider that the investigation was sufficiently thorough and effective. ” Specifically, it has considered that “the identification and appearance of the agents (…) could have contributed to clarifying the facts in one way or another.”

The Court of Human Rights has reminded Spain, echoing previous rulings and reports from the Council of Europe, that investigations into complaints of torture must be even more exhaustive when they refer to torture that would have occurred while the victim was in detention isolated, because in these cases it is more difficult to prove them. Strasbourg considers that the Spanish authorities “should establish a clear code of conduct in the procedure to be followed to interrogate those responsible for monitoring detainees who are held incommunicado and guaranteeing their physical integrity.”