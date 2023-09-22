He European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has already begun to examine the appeals of the nine independence leaders sentenced by the Supreme Court to sentences of between 9 and 13 years in prison, and has called on Spain to answer six questions before January 12, 2024. Among other issues, the ECtHR , based in Strasbourg, wants to know if the ruling of the Spanish high court makes an “unforeseeable or expansive interpretation of the crime of sedition and/or embezzlement of funds contrary to article 7 of the European Convention” on human rights, as denounced by the appellants. This provision establishes that “no one may be condemned for an action or omission that, at the time it was committed, did not constitute an infraction under national or international law.”

The review by the ECtHR of the ruling of the processes It is the moment that the pro-independence leaders have been waiting for since they were convicted by the Supreme Court in 2019. Oriol Junqueras and the other eight sentenced to prison terms by the Criminal Chamber never recognized the legitimacy of the high court to try them and, from the beginning, They had their focus on the Strasbourg body, hoping that it would somehow censor the Supreme Court’s instruction and the conclusions reached by the court in the ruling.

Before arriving in Strasbourg, the plaintiffs went through the Constitutional Court, which endorsed the Supreme Court ruling in ten rulings. These sentences had the dissenting vote of two or, in some cases, three magistrates from the progressive sector (at that time in a minority in the court), who believed that there had been a lack of proportionality in the sentences imposed, although they did not question the “criminal relevance.” of the conduct of the plaintiffs.”

Although what has taken place now in Strasbourg is only a first step, a kind of initial filter before the European court even decides whether to admit the case to processing or not, it is an important milestone: that same court had stopped previously other demands from the Catalan independence movement in recent years, declared from the beginning as inadmissible. Of course, sources familiar with the processes and times of the ECtHR point out that, although when the court decides to take this first step and launch its questions to the Government it is usually indicative that it could end up admitting the case, sometimes it decides not to admit it for processing and declared inadmissible without ruling on the merits.

In the letter to the lawyers, the ECtHR, which will take some time to rule, has informed the convicted persons that on Tuesday “a preliminary examination” was held on the admission of their cases, that first admissibility filter. “The judge to whom the assigned cases had been referred decided, in accordance with article 54 § 2 (b) of the Rules of Procedure of the ECHR, that notification of part of the applications should be delivered to the Government of Spain and that the Government of Spain should be invited to present written observations on the admissibility and substance of the complaints contained in the annex summary of complaints and questions to the parties,” the European body informs in the letter sent to the defense of the former counselor of the Generalitat Jordi Turull, whom it has had access The COUNTRY.

Along with Turull, the former vice president of the Generalitat also attended the European court. Oriol Junqueras; former councilors Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa, Joaquim Forn and Josep Rull; the former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell; and the former presidents of the ANC, Jordi Sànchez, and of Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart. The issues that the ECHR wants Spain – through the State Attorney’s Office – to clarify vary depending on the appeal presented by each of the convicted persons, since the questions posed to the Executive derive directly from the alleged violations of rights denounced by the independence leaders. However, everyone’s claims had similar foundations.

All the plaintiffs complained under Article 7 of the Convention of a “broad and unpredictable interpretation by the Supreme Court of the crime of sedition and/or embezzlement of funds”, hence the European body asking Spain if this occurred. They also considered that articles 10 and/or 11 of the Convention (on freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and association) had been violated because they were convicted of sedition when, as they claimed, they had simply encouraged citizens to participate in demonstrations in defense of the independence process and participate in a referendum on the independence of Catalonia. “They considered that the criminal convictions had a paralyzing effect on the exercise of the fundamental principles mentioned above,” says the ECHR, which asks Spain: “Have the applicants been convicted for a legitimate exercise of their rights to freedom of association and of expression, in violation of Article 10 and/or Article 11 of the Convention?”

The court also questions whether the imprisonment following the Supreme Court’s convictions violated Article 5 of the European Convention (on the right to freedom and security), as the convicts maintain, and whether Article 6 (right to a fair process), since the independence leaders assure that they did not have access to the criminal proceedings file while they were in prison. In addition, the court based in Strasbourg also asks if there was a violation of Article 3 of Protocol No. 1 to the convention that the independence leaders denounce, based on the fact that their sentence “disproportionately” affected their political rights; and if article 18 was violated, on the limitation on the application of restrictions on rights.

Finally, and as established by the ECtHR regulations, the court reports that it has also asked the Government to indicate, by January 12, whether it is willing to reach a “friendly agreement” that would put an end to the case. a possibility that avoids workload for the court, but which is rarely used.

Once the ECtHR receives all the requested answers, it could still take months, or even years, before the judges in Strasbourg make a decision.