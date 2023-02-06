A dog was killed after being strangled with a steel wire: animal rights activists have put a bounty of 10,000 euros

It was found by the guards for the zoophilic environment of the nucleus of Lecce, in the countryside of Santa Cesarea Termeon the provincial road that connects Cocumola, a fraction of Minervino di Lecce, to Vitigliano, a fraction of the maritime municipality.

Just a month and a half ago another episode of intolerance And violence against a dog: on that occasion, an elderly man from Cocumola, who is now being investigated, in order to take revenge on a dog that had killed two hens, had tied him with a rope to his car, dragging him down the street until he caused his death.

In the case of these hours there is no manager yet: the dog had a steel cable around its neck tied like a rope. A real execution.

The zoophile agents, the carabinieri of the city station, the local police officers and the veterinary service of the ASL arrived at the place of discovery, who proceeded with the usual investigations and disposed of the carcass.

The judicial authority was informed of the case and an investigation was formalised complaint against unknown persons. The area of ​​the discovery would be devoid of video surveillance cameras. Investigations to trace those responsible are ongoing.

The animal welfare association Aidaa (Italian association for the defense of animals and the environment) has put a 10,000 euro bounty on the person responsible for the dog’s deathwho died after being strangled with a steel wire.

