Genoa – He strangled her on Boxing Day morning after luring her to his house with an excuse. “Come to me, we need to clarify this for our two children too”. And instead, at the entrance to her house, her ex-boyfriend killed her. One of the first feminicides of 2024 comes from Romania and sees as the victim a young 30-year-old Romanian immigrant, Alina Lacramioara Mustafa, who he lived in Genoa with his two daughters aged 9 and 10 in the San Fruttuoso neighborhood for more than more than ten years. Alina had gone to Galati in Romania to visit her relatives. The ex-husband who was arrested by the Romanian police is called Victor Nicu Anatoschi, he is 35 years old and he too had lived for a long time in Genoa where he had had little trouble with the law.

Victor Nicu Anatoschi

The two of us had two daughters. The eldest filmed the abuse several times on her cell phone in the past that the father had done towards the mother. And now that violence is on file with the Romanian police. In recent years Alina was the partner of a Genoese taxi driver who was passionate about karate Mario Zanetti who reported the affair on Facebook.

“Alina and I were supposed to get married and go to live in Romania, now that criminal has taken away my chance to see her, to be with her forever. We had dreams, plans together as soon as I retired. But everything vanished due to his madness. Now I want him to get justice for what he did and not have a reduction in his sentence.”

Alina and Mario had met in Genoa. In the past she had been forced by her ex-husband to become a prostitute. And seven years ago on the street in the Dinegro area one evening she had felt unwell and was helped by the Genoese taxi driver. “I helped her that evening and a relationship was born between us that became more and more intense every day. Alina suffered a lot, he hasn't stopped suffering in life. And it is not accepted that her ex-husband after killing her declared, as reported by the media, that Alina had become a prostitute because of her family. He was the one who forced her into prostitution and beat her.”