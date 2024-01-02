Home page World

Symbolic image: Railway tracks in New Delhi in India. © Mayank Makhija via www.imago-images.de

An incredible accident occurred in India in 2023. An old man was killed by a flying cow while relieving himself on a train track.

Alwar – When you look back at 2023, many incredible things happened. But probably the most spectacular accident occurred in India in April. An 82-year-old Indian man actually just wanted to relieve himself, but a short time later he was dead. The man had chosen a railway line near Alwar in the state of Rajasthan to do his business.

India: Man pees next to railway track and is killed by flying cow

While the 82-year-old was walking next to the train tracks, a stray cow ran onto the train tracks. It was hit by the Vande Bharat Express and thrown 30 meters through the air. The man was hit by part of the cow and died of his injuries at the scene, the reported New Indian Express. Another person who was also standing next to the tracks was lucky and was not hit.

After local police reached the scene of the accident, they transferred the 82-year-old's body to the mortuary of the general hospital. After the autopsy he was handed over to his family.

In India, train collisions with stray cattle are common

The deceased used to work as an electrician for the railway and retired 23 years ago. He must have been aware of the danger, as collisions with cows occur again and again in India. Loud India Today The collisions take place on many routes. In October 2022 alone, the Vande Bharat Express had three accidents involving cattle. The train travels at an average speed of between 130 and 160 kilometers per hour.

Another unusual death involving a cow occurred in Bavaria in September 2023. At that time, a veterinarian was “briefly” crushed by the animal on an agricultural property in Raisting. The 67-year-old also died on site.