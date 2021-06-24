Donte Franklin, 20, from Oklahoma, who walked 13 kilometers every day to work, received an unexpected gift from strangers. This is reported by the Fox 25 TV channel.

Franklin works as a chef at Buffalo Wild Wings. The man could not afford a car, a motorcycle, or even a bicycle, so he had to cover more than 26 kilometers every day on foot from home to work and back. The American had to leave the house three hours before the start of the shift so as not to be late.

“My mother died when I was 16 years old. After herself, she left something very important – she taught me to never give up. Therefore, I continue to go to work, despite all the difficulties, ”- said Franklin.

One hot June day, Michael Lynn passing by saw a man walking along the road in spite of the scorching heat. He stopped and offered Franklin a ride. “I was so moved by Donte’s story that I decided to share it on Facebook,” commented Lynn.

The post was seen by Kerri Collins, the leader of a charity group for bikers that her husband founded. The woman wanted to help Franklin and decided to give the man a bicycle from the group. Now he drives it to work.

However, the help was not limited to a bicycle – a fundraiser was opened on a crowdfunding site to buy a car for Franklin. As of June 23, 2021, more than 49 thousand dollars (3.5 million rubles) were collected.

