The Netflix series “Stranger Things”, one of the favorites of subscribers in different countries, is on hiatus. Members of the production team joined the protests of Hollywood screenwriters. This caused the recordings of the fifth season of the production to stop, which was scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Through TwitterBrothers Duffer They confirmed that they will not continue until the situation changes. “Duffers here. The writing doesn’t stop when shooting begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it’s not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal can be reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then, over and out.”they wrote.

The streaming giant hasn’t issued a statement on this, but if the show’s creators refuse to continue while the strike unfolds, there’s little the platform can do. The scripts began to work in August 2022, but it is not known in what state they are.

It should be noted that the strike by the writers’ union in hollywood, whose acronym in English is WGA, is against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. They demand better wages and working conditions. In addition, they denounced that television networks hire small teams to write short series.

